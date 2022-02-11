The
firebase-functions package provides an SDK for defining Cloud Functions for Firebase.
Cloud Functions is a hosted, private, and scalable Node.js environment where you can run JavaScript code. The Firebase SDK for Cloud Functions integrates the Firebase platform by letting you write code that responds to events and invokes functionality exposed by other Firebase features.
Learn more about the Firebase SDK for Cloud Functions in the Firebase documentation or check out our samples.
Here are some resources to get help:
If the official documentation doesn't help, try asking through our official support channels: https://firebase.google.com/support/
Please avoid double posting across multiple channels!
// functions/index.js
const functions = require('firebase-functions');
const notifyUsers = require('./notify-users');
exports.newPost = functions.database
.ref('/posts/{postId}')
.onCreate((snapshot, context) => {
functions.logger.info('Received new post with ID:', context.params.postId);
return notifyUsers(snapshot.val());
});
To contribute a change, check out the contributing guide.
© Google, 2017. Licensed under The MIT License.
Firebase functions have been a great addition to many of my projects, especially when used with other Firebase services. This will allow you to make a completely serverless application that is reactive to whatever you may save inside of Firebase's RTD or Firestore. You can also build out a full fledged API, which I have done with Express + Node. Another plus for me, is that if you outgrow firebase, then all of your cloud functions are ultimately living inside of Google Cloud, so you can easily migrate.