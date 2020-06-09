Firestorm is an ORM for firestore which can be used with Typescript.
This library currently only supports the client Firebase SDK.
Firestorm relies on using Typescript's
experimental decorators
for defining your models. Please ensure you have the following in your
tsconfig.json
(ES5 is minimum target):
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "ES5",
"experimentalDecorators": true,
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true,
}
}
$ npm install firebase-firestorm
In this section, we will walk you through an example of how a basic blogging database might look using posts, comments and authors.
Call
firestorm.initialize(firestore, options?) as soon as you initialize
your firestore app. See intialization options
for more information about intiailizing firestorm.
import * as firestorm from 'firebase-firestorm';
...
const firestore = firebase.initializeApp(...).firestore();
firestorm.initialize(firestore, /* options */);
...
Here we have a class representing a
posts collection. Entity classes are
typically non-pluralized as they represent a single document from that
collection. To define a root collection you must:
Entity class.
@rootCollection(opts: ICollectionConfig).
@field(opts: IFieldConfig).
import { Entity, rootCollection, field } from 'firebase-firestorm';
@rootCollection({
name: 'posts',
})
export default class Post extends Entity {
@field({ name: 'title' })
title!: string;
@field({ name: 'content' })
content!: string;
}
Each of your models, whether they represent a root collection or subcollection must extend from the
Entityclass provided.
Now we want documents in the
posts collection to have a subcollection
of
comments. First, we need to create a class for the comments. Notice
how we do not annotate the class with
@rootCollection.
import { Entity, rootCollection, field } from 'firebase-firestorm';
export default class Comment extends Entity {
@field({ name: 'content' })
content!: string;
@field({ name: 'by' })
by!: string;
}
Back in the
Post class, we can add
Comment as a subcollection using the
@subCollection(opts: ISubcollectionConfig) decorator.
import { Entity, ICollection, rootCollection, field } from 'firebase-firestorm';
import Comment from './Comment';
@rootCollection({
name: 'posts',
})
export default class Post extends Entity {
@subCollection({
name: 'comments',
entity: Comment, // we must define the entity class due to limitations in Typescript's reflection capabilities. Progress should be made on this issue in future releases.
})
comments!: ICollection<Comment>;
...
}
Finally we want documents in the
posts collection to reference an author in
an
authors collection (another root collection). First, we define the
Author entity:
import { Entity, rootCollection, field } from 'firebase-firestorm';
@rootCollection({
name: 'authors',
})
export default class Author extends Entity {
@field({ name: 'name' })
name!: string;
}
Then we can add an
Author reference to the
Post entity using the
@documentRef(opts: IDocumentRefConfig) decorator:
import { Entity, ICollection, IDocumentRef, rootCollection, field } from 'firebase-firestorm';
import Author from './Author';
@rootCollection({
name: 'posts',
})
export default class Post extends Entity {
@documentRef({
name: 'author',
entity: Author, // we must define the entity class due to limitations in Typescript's reflection capabilities. Progress should be made on this issue in future releases.
})
author!: IDocumentRef<Author>;
...
}
Now we've built our model, we're ready to start querying. Calling
Collection(entity : IEntity) will return a list of methods use can
use to manipulate the data.
const post = Collection(Post).get('post-1').then((post : Post) => {
console.log(post);
});
In our example
Comment is a subcollection of
Post. You can get
subcollections from a retrieved document, or a document reference.
// Comment subcollection from document.
const post = Collection(Post).get('post-1').then((post : Post) => {
const commentCollection = post.collection(Comment);
});
// Comment subcollection from document ref.
const postRef = Collection(Post).doc('post-1');
const commentCollection = postRef.collection(Comment);
// Finds all comments from commentCollection.
const commentsSnap = await commentCollection.find();
Calling
query() on a collection will allow you to build queries in a similar fashion to the standard Firestore SDK. You can build a query by chaining together methods, and finally calling the
get() method to fetch the result. Omitting filters after the
query() method will return all results from a collection.
// Build the query.
const query = Collection(Post)
.query()
.where('title', '==', 'Example Title');
// Fetch and manipulate the result.
query.get().then((snapshot) => {
const post = snapshot.docs;
...
});
const post = new Post();
post.id = 'post-1'; // id is optional, if it is not defined it will be generated by firestore.
post.title = 'Untitled';
let savedPost : Post;
Collection(Post).create(post).then((_savedPost : Post) => {
savedPost = _savedPost;
});
const post = new Post();
post.id = 'post-1'; // id is required.
post.title = 'Untitled';
let savedPost : Post;
Collection(Post).update(post).then((_savedPost: Post) => {
savedPost = _savedPost;
});
Collection(Post).remove('post-id').then(...);
You can set up listeners for changes on either a single document, or a group of documents for a query. This is done a similar way to the standard Firebase SDK.
You can attach a listener to a single document reference by using the
onSnapshot(callback) method.
Collection(Post).doc('post-id').onSnapshot(
(snapshot): DocumentSnapshot<Post> => {
const post: Post = snapshot.doc;
}
);
...
The callback function will executed once with the initial snapshot payload, and then for any subsequent updates to that document.
You can attach a listener to a group of documents in a collection by using the
onSnapshot(callback) method on a collection query.
Collection(Post).query().onSnapshot(
(snapshot): QuerySnapshot<Post> => {
const posts: Post[] = snapshot.docs;
}
);
// or
Collection(Post)
.query()
.where('title', '==', 'Example Title')
.onSnapshot(
(snapshot): QuerySnapshot<Post> => {
const posts: Post[] = snapshot.docs;
}
);
The callback function will executed once with the initial snapshot payload, and then for any subsequent updates to that query. As per the Firebase SDK, you call see the document changes in each snapshot using the
snapshot.docChanges() method.
An instance of entity maybe contain properties such as
subcollections which you do not wish to include if, for example,
you are building a REST API. Calling the
toData() method on
an instance of an entity will produce a plain JSON object
containing just primitive data, nested JSON objects, and
document reference which have already been retrieved using
the
.get() method. For example:
import { Collection } from 'firebase-firestorm';
import Author from './Author';
import Post from './Post';
Collection(Post).get('post-1').then((post: Post) => {
console.log(post.toData());
/*
Output:
{
id: ...,
title: ...,
content: ...
}
*/
post.author.get().then((author: Author) => {
console.log(post.toData());
/*
Output:
{
id: ...,
title: ...,
content: ...,
author: {
id: ...,
name: ...
}
}
*/
});
});
Firestore documents can contain arrays of strings, numbers, objects,
etc. Defining arrays in Firestorm is as simple as assigning properties
as array types in your
Entity files. For example:
class Example extends Entity {
@field({ name: 'example_property_1' })
property1!: string[];
@field({ name: 'example_property_2' })
property2!: IDocumentRef<AnotherEntity>[];
}
Firestore documents can contains nested objects (or maps). For a nested
object, you need to create a new class to represent that object, and add
a property with that class in your
Entity, wrapped with the
@map decorator.
class Example extends Entity {
@map({ name: 'nested_object' })
nestedObject!: Nested;
}
class Nested {
@field({ name: 'nested_property' })
nestedProperty!: string;
}
And then to use this entity:
const nested = new Nested();
nested.nestedProperty = 'test';
const example = new Example();
example.nestedObject = nested;
Important: If your is nested data is an array you must provide the 'entity' option in the configuration.
class Nested {
@map({ name: 'nested_array', entity: Nested })
nestedObject: Nested[];
}
Geopoints store locational data and can be used as fields. We have a wrapper class for firestore's GeoPoint which basically serves the same functionality.
class Example extends Entity {
@geoPoint({
name: 'geopoint_property',
})
geopoint!: IGeoPoint;
}
And then to assign a GeoPoint:
const example = new Example();
example.geopoint = new Geopoint(latitude, longitude);
You can represent date & time data in your
Entity files. Like geopoints,
our timestamp representation is essentially a wrapper of firestore's. You
can set the options for the field to
updateOnWrite which uses the server
timestamp when creating or updating documents, or
updateOnCreate or
updateOnUpdate.
class Example extends Entity {
@timestamp({
name: 'timestamp_property',
updateOnWrite: true,
})
timestamp!: ITimestamp;
}
firestorm.intialize({ ...opts : IFireormConfig }) can be called
with the following options:
|Option
|Description
|Type
fieldConversion
|Providing this option will convert
Entity propertity names into firestore collection names so you don't need to provide the
name option in
@field() decorators. To view available values please check out the docs.
enum FieldConversionType
All files for root collections, subcollections and nested maps must have a unique class name due to the way the metadata storage hooks everything up. We're currently looking for a way to resolve this issue.
Make sure fields such as geopoints, timestamps and document
reference's have the
I infront of the type, e.g.
IDocumentRef,
ITimestamp,
IGeoPoint.
If you would like to help resolve these issues, feel free to make a a pull request.
cd firebase-firestorm
npm install
The testing script looks for
*.spec.ts files in the
src
and
test directory.
npm test
Please report any bugs you have found submitting an issue to our Github repository, after ensuring the issue doesn't already exist. Alternatively, you can make a pull request with a fix.
If you would like to help add or a feature or fix a bug, you can do so by making a pull request. The project uses Conventional Commits, so please make sure you follow the spec when making PRs. You must also include relevant tests.