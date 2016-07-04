openbase logo
firebase-encode

by Joon Ho Cho
0.0.5 (see all)

Encode and decode firebase key string to escape and unescape unsafe characters (.$[]#/).

Documentation
319

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

firebase-encode

Encode and decode firebase key string to escape and unescape unsafe characters (.$[]#/).

Checkout firebase-encode for validating string inputs.

Install

npm install --save firebase-encode

Usage

import {
  encode,
  decode,
  encodeComponents,
  decodeComponents,
} from 'firebase-encode';

// safe encodes to 02%2F10%2F2013%2E%24%5B%5D%23%2F%25234_-!@%23%24%25^&*()0%5D;:'"`\=%2F?+|.
const encoded = encode('02/10/2013.$[]#/%234_-!@#$%^&*()0];:\'"`\\=/?+|');

// now is a safe child key.
firebaseRef.child(encoded).set(true);

// encodeComponents is same as encode except that it does not encode `/`.

Credits

http://stackoverflow.com/a/19148116/692528

License

