Encode and decode firebase key string to escape and unescape unsafe characters (.$[]#/).

Checkout firebase-encode for validating string inputs.

Install

npm install --save firebase-encode

Usage

import { encode, decode, encodeComponents, decodeComponents, } from 'firebase-encode' ; const encoded = encode( '02/10/2013.$[]#/%234_-!@#$%^&*()0];:\'"`\\=/?+|' ); firebaseRef.child(encoded).set( true );

Credits

http://stackoverflow.com/a/19148116/692528

License