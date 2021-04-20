Simplified Firebase interaction for continuous integration
Generate a CI token through
firebase-tools by running
firebase login:ci
Place this token within your CI environment under the variable
FIREBASE_TOKEN
Install
firebase-ci into your project (so it is available on your CI):
npm install --save-dev firebase-ci firebase-tools. If you don't want
firebase-tools as a dev dependency, it can be left out as it is installed automatically if it doesn't exist.
Set different Firebase project names in
projects parameter of
.firebaserc. The project aliases should match branch names like so:
{
"projects": {
"prod": "prod-firebase",
"master": "dev-firebase",
"default": "dev-firebase"
}
}
Add calls to the scripts within to your CI stages, here are a few example snippets:
Github Actions (.github/workflows/*.yml)
jobs:
deploy:
name: ${{ matrix.app }} Deploy
runs-on: ubuntu-18.04
steps:
- name: Checkout Code
uses: actions/checkout@v2
## Place other steps for installing deps, building, etc. here
## See the github-actions example for a full workflow
# Deploy to Firebase project matching branch name in projects parameter of .firebaserc
- name: Deploy To Firebase
run: |
$(npm bin)/firebase-ci deploy
Travis (travis.yml)
script:
# Deploy to Firebase project matching branch name in projects parameter of .firebaserc
- $(npm bin)/firebase-ci deploy
NOTES:
firebase-ci can be used through the nodejs
bin OR installed globally (npm bin is used here since instructions include adding firebase-ci as a dev dependency)
firebase-tools will be installed (from
@latest) if it is not already installed locally or globally
There are a number of ways to set which Firebase project within
.firebaserc is being used when running actions. Below is the order of for how the project is determined (default at bottom):
FIREBASE_CI_PROJECT environment variable (overrides all)
GITHUB_HEAD_REF or
GITHUB_REF (
refs/heads/ prefix is removed)
TRAVIS_BRANCH
CI_COMMIT_REF_SLUG
CIRCLE_BRANCH
WERCKER_GIT_BRANCH
DRONE_BRANCH
CI_BRANCH
BITBUCKET_BRANCH
CI_ENVIRONMENT_SLUG
master
default (must be set within
.firebaserc)
Examples are the same basic html file upload to Firebase hosting of different projects (or "environments") for different CI providers:
Advanced configuration of Firebase deployment is often necessary when deploying through continuous integration environment. Instead of having to write and invoke your own scripts,
firebase-ci provides an easy way to create/modify advanced configurations.
What about Travis's
firebase deploy option?
Using the built in travis firebase deploy tool is actually a perfect solution if you want to do general deployment. You can even include the following to install stuff functions dependencies on Travis:
after_success:
- npm install --prefix ./functions
deploy:
provider: firebase
project: $TRAVIS_BRANCH
skip_cleanup: true
token:
secure: $FIREBASE_TOKEN
This lets you deploy to whatever instance you want based on your branch (and config in
.firebaserc).
firebase-ci is for more advanced implementations including only deploying functions, hosting
copyVersion - Copy version from
package.json to
functions/package.json
createConfig - Create a config file based on CI environment variables (defaults to
src/config.js)
deploy - Deploy to Firebase project matching branch name in
.firebaserc (runs other
firebase-ci actions by default unless
-s is passed)
serve - Serve a the Firebase project matching branch name in
.firebaserc using
firebase serve
mapEnv - Map environment variables from CI Environment to Firebase functions environment
project - Output project name associated with CI environment (useful for commands that should be run for each environment)
It can be convenient for the version within the
functions/package.json file to match the top level
package.json. Enabling the
copyVersion option, automatically copies the version number when calling
deploy if the following config is provided:
"ci": {
"copyVersion": true
}
Expose environment variables to CI based on current branch.
With a
.firebaserc that looks like so:
"ci": {
"setEnv": {
"master": {
"SOME_VAR": "some value"
"REACT_APP_ENV_VARIABLE": "val passed to react app"
},
"prod": {
"SOME_VAR": "some other value"
"REACT_APP_ENV_VARIABLE": "val passed to react app"
}
}
}
SOME_VAR and
REACT_APP_ENV_VARIABLE will be exposed to environment variables of your CI based on branch. Meaning that on the master branch
SOME_VAR will be set to
"some value"
DEPRECATED
Create a config file based on CI environment variables (defaults to
src/config.js). Allows for creating files of different types based on the extension passed.
With the following environment variables:
GA_TRACKINGID - Your google analytics tracking id
INT_FIREBASE_WEBAPIKEY - API key of your integration/main Firebase instance (this can also be hard coded if you prefer since it doesn't)
PROD_FIREBASE_WEBAPIKEY - API key of your production Firebase instance
And a
.firebaserc that looks like so:
"ci": {
"createConfig": {
"master": {
"version": "${npm_package_version}",
"gaTrackingId": "${GA_TRACKINGID}",
"firebase": {
"apiKey": "${INT_FIREBASE_WEBAPIKEY}",
"authDomain": "firebase-ci-int.firebaseapp.com",
"databaseURL": "https://firebase-ci-int.firebaseio.com",
"projectId": "firebase-ci-int",
"storageBucket": "firebase-ci-int.appspot.com"
}
},
"prod": {
"version": "${npm_package_version}",
"gaTrackingId": "${GA_TRACKINGID}",
"firebase": {
"apiKey": "${PROD_FIREBASE_WEBAPIKEY}",
"authDomain": "firebase-ci.firebaseapp.com",
"databaseURL": "https://firebase-ci.firebaseio.com",
"projectId": "firebase-ci",
"storageBucket": "firebase-ci.appspot.com"
}
}
}
}
building on master branch, produces a file in
src/config.js that looks like so:
export const version = "0.0.1" // or whatever version your package is
export const gaTrackingId = "123GA" // your google analytics tracking ID
export const firebase = {
apiKey: "<- your app API key ->",
authDomain: "<- your app name ->.firebaseapp.com",
databaseURL: "https://<- your app name ->.firebaseio.com",
projectId: "<- your app name ->",
storageBucket: "<- your app name ->.appspot.com"
}
export default { version, gaTrackingId, firebase }
Options can be passed as flags or within an options object if calling action as a function
--project - Project within .firebaserc to use when creating config file. Defaults to
"default" then to
"master"
--path - Path to save the config file. Defaults to src/config.js
firebase-ci deploy
Options:
Deploy to Firebase. Following the API of
firebase-tools, specific targets (i.e.
functions, hosting) can be specified for deployment.
functions folder,
npm install will be run for you within your
functions folder
copyVersion is called before deployment based on settings in
.firebaserc, if you don't want this to happen, use simple mode.
mapEnv is called before deployment based on settings in
.firebaserc, if you don't want this to happen, use simple mode.
Option:
--simple
Flag:
-s
Skip all
firebase-ci actions and only run Firebase deployment
Option :
--info
Flag:
-i
Provide extra information from internal actions (including npm install of
firebase-tools).
Option :
--only
Flag:
-o
Firebase targets to include (passed directly to firebase-tools)
Option :
--except
Deploy to all targets except specified (e.g. "database")
Option :
--force
Flag:
-f
Delete Cloud Functions missing from the current working directory without confirmation
If you have a functions folder, your functions will automatically deploy as part of using
firebase-ci. For skipping this functionality, you may use the only flag, similar to the API of
firebase-tools.
script:
- $(npm bin)/firebase-ci deploy --only hosting
firebase-ci serve
Options:
Serve using to
firebase serve. Following the API of
firebase-tools, specific targets (i.e.
functions, hosting) can be specified for serving.
default project is used
Option :
--only
Flag:
-o
Firebase targets to include (passed directly to firebase-tools)
firebase-ci mapEnv
Set Firebase Functions variables based on CI variables. Does not require writing any secure variables within config files.
NOTE: Called automatically during
firebase-ci deploy
Set the
mapEnv parameter with an object containing the variables you would like to map in the following pattern:
TRAVIS_VAR: "firebase.var"
CI variable is SOME_TOKEN="asdf" and you would like to set it to
some.token on Firebase Functions you would provide the following config:
"ci": {
"mapEnv": {
"SOME_TOKEN": "some.token"
}
}
Internally calls
firebase functions:config:set some.token="asdf". This will happen for every variable you provide within mapEnv.
Skip installing of dependencies including
firebase-tools and
node_modules within
functions folder
Skip installing of
firebase-tools (installed by default when calling
firebase-ci deploy without simple mode)
Skip running
npm install within
functions folder (
npm install is called within
functions folder by default when calling
firebase-ci deploy).
Get name of project associated with the CI environment
echo "Project to deploy to $(firebase-ci project)"
Get the projectId associated with the CI environment. Initially loaded from
ci.createConfig.${branchName}.firebase.projectId and falls back to project from
project command
echo "Project ID from config $(firebase-ci projectId)"
Get the branch associated with the CI environment (loaded from environment variables)
echo "Branch name from ci env $(firebase-ci branch)"
setCORS option for copying CORS config file to Cloud Storage Bucket
mapEnv