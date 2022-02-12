openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

firebase-admin

by firebase
10.0.0 (see all)

Firebase Admin Node.js SDK

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

65

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Google Cloud API

Reviews

Average Rating

4.9/521
Read All Reviews
nikhil2882
sanskarseth
sowmyapalani
ProgrammerIsLife
shafayet1404052
KamrulSh
AsyncBanana

Top Feedback

16Easy to Use
15Great Documentation
10Performant
4Bleeding Edge
3Highly Customizable
3Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Build Status

Firebase Admin Node.js SDK

Table of Contents

Overview

Firebase provides the tools and infrastructure you need to develop your app, grow your user base, and earn money. The Firebase Admin Node.js SDK enables access to Firebase services from privileged environments (such as servers or cloud) in Node.js.

For more information, visit the Firebase Admin SDK setup guide.

Installation

The Firebase Admin Node.js SDK is available on npm as firebase-admin:

$ npm install --save firebase-admin

To use the module in your application, require it from any JavaScript file:

const { initializeApp } = require("firebase-admin/app");

initializeApp();

If you are using ES2015, you can import the module instead:

import { initializeApp } from "firebase-admin/app";

initializeApp();

Contributing

Please refer to the CONTRIBUTING page for more information about how you can contribute to this project. We welcome bug reports, feature requests, code review feedback, and also pull requests.

Supported Environments

We support Node.js 12 and higher.

Please also note that the Admin SDK should only be used in server-side/back-end environments controlled by the app developer. This includes most server and serverless platforms (both on-premise and in the cloud). It is not recommended to use the Admin SDK in client-side environments.

Documentation

Acknowledgments

Thanks to the team at Casetext for transferring ownership of the firebase-admin npm module over to the Firebase team and for their longtime use and support of the Firebase platform.

License

Firebase Admin Node.js SDK is licensed under the Apache License, version 2.0.

Your use of Firebase is governed by the Terms of Service for Firebase Services.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation15
Easy to Use16
Performant10
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge4
Responsive Maintainers3
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
nikhil288248 Ratings56 Reviews
February 9, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

there are two modules available one is firebase and another is this one. firebase module is for client-side use and this one is for server-side use with nodejs. API.s are almost similar and it's easy to use. what I like most about firebase -admin and firebase are that you only need a single package to access all of its services. firebase is a google product so you can always rely on the support and long term maintenance

0
Sanskar SethRanchi41 Ratings86 Reviews
Coder 📝 | Developer 💻 | Open Source ❤️ | Learner 😀
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

This is for server side i.e. for node js. I have used this package when I have to access some firebase service as an admin from cloud. A good and secured SDK for performing services. That is why we should use Firebase as it has packages for the client and server as well. So our application is very secured. Thanks to the developers

0
sowmyapalaniRome42 Ratings61 Reviews
Busy coding life.
November 10, 2020

Initially when i used firebase I thought we should directly use those services, without any backend, it was difficult make changes in that case, every-time when i make changes i need to publish my apps. then I came to know about this library. this was helpful managing firebase services in node server.

0
Rohit 42 Ratings68 Reviews
Full-Stack Developer
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

this one for node.js. it is the official SDK for node.js, so there was no issue with support and documentation. community support is great. the only drawback I ever felt is that it doesn't include firebase storage with it. you need to use firebase storage you need to use google storage.

0
shafayet140405252 Ratings72 Reviews
December 20, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Implementing Firebase features in web application with having a real-time database, cloud functionalities, firebase auth, etc this package is a must. Initially, I thought it will be difficult to use with the node server. But it is super easy to use and has good documentation.

0

Alternatives

@google-cloud/firestoreNode.js client for Google Cloud Firestore: a NoSQL document database built for automatic scaling, high performance, and ease of application development.
GitHub Stars
551
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Slow
@google-cloud/storageNode.js client for Google Cloud Storage: unified object storage for developers and enterprises, from live data serving to data analytics/ML to data archiving.
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
@google-cloud/translateNode.js client for Google Cloud Translate: Dynamically translate text between thousands of language pairs.
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
64K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/speechNode.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
dialogflowNode.js client for Dialogflow: Design and integrate a conversational user interface into your applications and devices.
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

Using Firebase Emulator Suite and React for local-first development - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com7 months agoUsing Firebase Emulator Suite and React for local-first development - LogRocket BlogYour guide to setting up a Firebase project using the command line, as well as how to use the Firebase Emulator for a local-first workflow.