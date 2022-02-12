Firebase provides the tools and infrastructure you need to develop your app, grow your user base, and earn money. The Firebase Admin Node.js SDK enables access to Firebase services from privileged environments (such as servers or cloud) in Node.js.
For more information, visit the Firebase Admin SDK setup guide.
The Firebase Admin Node.js SDK is available on npm as
firebase-admin:
$ npm install --save firebase-admin
To use the module in your application,
require it from any JavaScript file:
const { initializeApp } = require("firebase-admin/app");
initializeApp();
If you are using ES2015, you can
import the module instead:
import { initializeApp } from "firebase-admin/app";
initializeApp();
Please refer to the CONTRIBUTING page for more information about how you can contribute to this project. We welcome bug reports, feature requests, code review feedback, and also pull requests.
We support Node.js 12 and higher.
Please also note that the Admin SDK should only be used in server-side/back-end environments controlled by the app developer. This includes most server and serverless platforms (both on-premise and in the cloud). It is not recommended to use the Admin SDK in client-side environments.
Thanks to the team at Casetext for transferring
ownership of the
firebase-admin npm module over to the Firebase team
and for their longtime use and support of the Firebase platform.
Firebase Admin Node.js SDK is licensed under the Apache License, version 2.0.
Your use of Firebase is governed by the Terms of Service for Firebase Services.
there are two modules available one is firebase and another is this one. firebase module is for client-side use and this one is for server-side use with nodejs. API.s are almost similar and it's easy to use. what I like most about firebase -admin and firebase are that you only need a single package to access all of its services. firebase is a google product so you can always rely on the support and long term maintenance
This is for server side i.e. for node js. I have used this package when I have to access some firebase service as an admin from cloud. A good and secured SDK for performing services. That is why we should use Firebase as it has packages for the client and server as well. So our application is very secured. Thanks to the developers
Initially when i used firebase I thought we should directly use those services, without any backend, it was difficult make changes in that case, every-time when i make changes i need to publish my apps. then I came to know about this library. this was helpful managing firebase services in node server.
this one for node.js. it is the official SDK for node.js, so there was no issue with support and documentation. community support is great. the only drawback I ever felt is that it doesn't include firebase storage with it. you need to use firebase storage you need to use google storage.
Implementing Firebase features in web application with having a real-time database, cloud functionalities, firebase auth, etc this package is a must. Initially, I thought it will be difficult to use with the node server. But it is super easy to use and has good documentation.