npm install finnish-ssn --save
ES6 / TypeScript
import { FinnishSSN } from 'finnish-ssn'
const isValid = FinnishSSN.validate('010101-100X')
console.log(isValid) // Yields true
Validate an SSN
// This is valid SSN
console.log('valid ssn returns ' + FinnishSSN.validate('290296-7808'))
// 'valid ssn returns true'
// This is invalid SSN
console.log('invalid ssn returns ' + FinnishSSN.validate('010198-1000'))
// 'invalid ssn returns false'
Parse SSN
// This is valid SSN
var parsedSsn = FinnishSSN.parse('290296-7808')
// This is invalid SSN
console.log(parsedSsn)
{
valid: true,
sex: 'female',
ageInYears: 19,
dateOfBirth: Thu Feb 29 1996 00:00:00 GMT+0200 (EET)
}
Create an SSN for person that is 20 years old.
console.log('SSN for person that is 20 years old ' + FinnishSSN.createWithAge(20))
// SSN for person that is 20 years old 010195-XXXX
{valid: boolean, sex: "male|female", ageInYears: Number, dateOfBirth: Date }
{
valid: false,
sex: null,
ageInYears: null,
dateOfBirth: null
}
{
valid: true,
sex: 'male',
ageInYears: 15,
dateOfBirth: Tue Feb 29 2000 00:00:00 GMT+0200 (EET)
}
{
valid: true,
sex: 'female',
ageInYears: 15,
dateOfBirth: Mon Feb 28 2000 00:00:00 GMT+0200 (EET)
}
npm run dist
# Run tests
npm run test
# Run tests in watch-mode
npm run test:watch
1.0.3. Bumping minor-version to be on the safe side.