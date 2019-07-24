openbase logo
finnish-ssn

by Ville Komulainen
2.0.4 (see all)

Small utility for validating and creating Finnish social security numbers (SSN). No more, no less.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.7K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Finnish SSN validation and creation

Build Status 0 deps Downloads License

  • A micro Javascript library for validating and creating Finnish social security numbers
  • Zero dependencies

Installation

npm install finnish-ssn --save

Usage

ES6 / TypeScript

import { FinnishSSN } from 'finnish-ssn'
const isValid = FinnishSSN.validate('010101-100X')
console.log(isValid) //  Yields true

Examples

Validate an SSN

//  This is valid SSN
console.log('valid ssn returns ' + FinnishSSN.validate('290296-7808'))
//  'valid ssn returns true'

//  This is invalid SSN
console.log('invalid ssn returns ' + FinnishSSN.validate('010198-1000'))
//  'invalid ssn returns false'

Parse SSN

//  This is valid SSN
var parsedSsn =  FinnishSSN.parse('290296-7808')
//  This is invalid SSN
console.log(parsedSsn)
{
  valid: true,
  sex: 'female',
  ageInYears: 19,
  dateOfBirth: Thu Feb 29 1996 00:00:00 GMT+0200 (EET)
}

Create an SSN for person that is 20 years old.

console.log('SSN for person that is 20 years old ' + FinnishSSN.createWithAge(20))
//  SSN for person that is 20 years old 010195-XXXX

Functions

#validate(ssn)

  • Validates parameter given SSN. Returns true if SSN is valid, otherwise false

#parse(ssn)

  • Parses parameter given SSN. Returns object {valid: boolean, sex: "male|female", ageInYears: Number, dateOfBirth: Date }
{
  valid: false,
  sex: null,
  ageInYears: null,
  dateOfBirth: null
}
{
  valid: true,
  sex: 'male',
  ageInYears: 15,
  dateOfBirth: Tue Feb 29 2000 00:00:00 GMT+0200 (EET)
}
{
  valid: true,
  sex: 'female',
  ageInYears: 15,
  dateOfBirth: Mon Feb 28 2000 00:00:00 GMT+0200 (EET)
}

#createWithAge(age)

  • Creates a valid SSN using the given age (Integer). Generates randomly male and female SSN'n.

Building

npm run dist

# Run tests
npm run test

# Run tests in watch-mode
npm run test:watch

Changelog

2.0.3

2.0.2

  • Using TypeScript
  • Minor version in x.y.2 thanks to hazzle with npm publish and artifacts

1.2.0

  • Generate SSNs with random month and day for given age. Also takes into account whether the randomized birth date has already passed and adjusts birth year accordingly, so that the returned SSN really has the given age on the day of generation.

1.1.1

1.1.0

  • Sources ported from ES5 --> ES6
  • Distributed js is transpiled to ES5 for backwards compatibility
  • API should still be backwards compatible with 1.0.3. Bumping minor-version to be on the safe side.

1.0.3

1.0.2

1.0.1

  • Clean semicolons, removed lodash

1.0.0

  • Initial release

License

MIT License

