Finnish SSN validation and creation

A micro Javascript library for validating and creating Finnish social security numbers

Zero dependencies

Installation

npm install finnish-ssn --save

Usage

ES6 / TypeScript

import { FinnishSSN } from 'finnish-ssn' const isValid = FinnishSSN.validate( '010101-100X' ) console .log(isValid)

Examples

Validate an SSN

console .log( 'valid ssn returns ' + FinnishSSN.validate( '290296-7808' )) console .log( 'invalid ssn returns ' + FinnishSSN.validate( '010198-1000' ))

Parse SSN

var parsedSsn = FinnishSSN.parse( '290296-7808' ) console .log(parsedSsn) { valid : true , sex : 'female' , ageInYears : 19 , dateOfBirth : Thu Feb 29 1996 00 : 00 : 00 GMT+ 0200 (EET) }

Create an SSN for person that is 20 years old.

console .log( 'SSN for person that is 20 years old ' + FinnishSSN.createWithAge( 20 ))

Functions

Validates parameter given SSN. Returns true if SSN is valid, otherwise false

Parses parameter given SSN. Returns object {valid: boolean, sex: "male|female", ageInYears: Number, dateOfBirth: Date }

{ valid : false , sex : null , ageInYears : null , dateOfBirth : null } { valid : true , sex : 'male' , ageInYears : 15 , dateOfBirth : Tue Feb 29 2000 00 : 00 : 00 GMT+ 0200 (EET) } { valid : true , sex : 'female' , ageInYears : 15 , dateOfBirth : Mon Feb 28 2000 00 : 00 : 00 GMT+ 0200 (EET) }

Creates a valid SSN using the given age (Integer). Generates randomly male and female SSN'n.

Building

npm run dist npm run test npm run test :watch

Changelog

Using TypeScript

Minor version in x.y.2 thanks to hazzle with npm publish and artifacts

Generate SSNs with random month and day for given age. Also takes into account whether the randomized birth date has already passed and adjusts birth year accordingly, so that the returned SSN really has the given age on the day of generation.

Sources ported from ES5 --> ES6

Distributed js is transpiled to ES5 for backwards compatibility

API should still be backwards compatible with 1.0.3 . Bumping minor-version to be on the safe side.

Clean semicolons, removed lodash

Initial release

License

MIT License