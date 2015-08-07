Fingerprinting is a cache-busting technique which allows you to expire files when they actually change this is done by altering the filenames of the files. This way you can set far future expire headers without having to worry that your users might see stale or old files. Providing you with best of 2 worlds, cached assets for increased performance with sacrificing your ability to instantly modify files.
The module is released in the public npm registry and can be installed by running:
npm install --save fingerprinting
The
fingerprinting module is exposed as a single function that generates the
new filenames for your files. In all examples we assume that you've already
required the module as followed;
'use strict';
var finger = require('fingerprinting');
The exported
finger function accepts the following arguments:
contents option is provided (please do note that reading is
done using a sync fs method).
{hash}.{suffix}.{ext}.
md5.
false.
production generates a
min
suffix while a mising or development generates a
dev suffix. Defaults to
NODE_ENV.
fs.readFileSync within the code. It can be either a string or Buffer.
The function returns an object with 2 keys:
true this will contain the filename
for your source map file.
var fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile(__dirname + '/index.js', function (err, buffer) {
if (err) throw err;
var print = finger('index.js', {
content: buffer
});
console.log('print:', print.file); // 167f581dd914ba9d3d2e6c8820a5caa6.dev.js
});
MIT