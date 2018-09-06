Intro

finger-mover is a motion effect library that integrates Fingerd (a development kit for finger unit event management in mobile development) and Moved (a micro movement framework). finger-mover provides many useful plugins, such as Vertical scroll simulation (simulation-scroll-y.js), Horizontal scroll simulation (simulation-scroll-x.js) and so on.

Docs

English • 中文文档

Features

Install

NPM

npm install --save finger-mover

yarn

yarn add finger-mover

finger-mover released as a umd module. You can use it in any way for your favorite. You can get global variable Fmover by serving as <script> tag.

Usage

import Fmover from 'finger-mover' import simulationScrollY from 'simulation-scroll-y' import simulationScrollX from 'simulation-scroll-x' let fm = new Fmover({ el : '#scroll-box' , plugins : [ simulationScrollX(), simulationScrollY() ] })

package

Fingerd is a development kit for finger unit event management in mobile development

Moved is a micro movement framework.

Contribution

Contributions are welcome! Open a pull request to fix a bug, or open an issue to discuss a new feature or change.

Credits

Thanks Ri Xu provides web hosting service and doc translation.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017 - 2018, HcySunYang