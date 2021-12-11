Organizes and maintains your JSON files readable.
Finepack is a tool to keep your JSON files organized, especially if you are creating an open source project and want to be sure that your files have all the information that is required or recommended by the main package management systems (like bower or npm). This is what it can do:
name or
version, and other important keys such as
homepage,
main,
license...
You can use Finepack as a CLI tool or from NodeJS as a library. Based on fixpack but with a little more ♥.
npm install finepack -g
$ finepack
Usage
$ finepack <fileJSON> [options]
options:
--no-validate disable validation mode.
--no-color disable colors in the output.
--sort-ignore-object-at don't sort object(s) at these comma separated key(s).
--sort-ignore-array-at don't sort array(s) at these comma separated key(s).
--version output the current version.
examples:
finepack package.json
finepack bower.json --no-validate
To use Finepack inside your NodeJS project, just install it as a normal dependency.
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const finepack = require('finepack')
const filepath = path.resolve('./package.json')
const filename = path.basename(filepath)
const filedata = fs.readFileSync(filepath, { encoding: 'utf8' })
const options = {
filename: filename, // To customize the output messages, but it is not necessary.
validate: false, // To enable (or not) keys validation (false by default).
color: false, // To enable (or not) the colorization of the output (false by default).
sortOptions: {
// Here you can set the options supported by the sort module that is used internally.
// SEE: https://github.com/Kikobeats/sort-keys-recursive#options
}
}
finepack(filedata, options, function (err, output, messages) {
if (err) throw err
// if your JSON is malformed then you have an err
})
MIT © Kiko Beats