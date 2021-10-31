Find a file given a declaration of locations.
var fined = require('fined');
fined({ path: 'path/to/file', extensions: ['.js', '.json'] });
// => { path: '/absolute/path/to/file.js', extension: '.js' } (if file exists)
// => null (if file does not exist)
var opts = {
name: '.app',
cwd: '.',
extensions: {
rc: 'default-rc-loader',
'.yml': 'default-yml-loader',
},
};
fined({ path: '.' }, opts);
// => { path: '/absolute/of/cwd/.app.yml', extension: { '.yml': 'default-yml-loader' } }
fined({ path: '~', extensions: { rc: 'some-special-rc-loader' } }, opts);
// => { path: '/User/home/.apprc', extension: { 'rc': 'some-special-rc-loader' } }
pathObj [string | object] : a path setting for finding a file.
opts [object] : a plain object supplements
pathObj.
pathObj and
opts can have same properties:
path and for finding up.
This function returns a plain object which consists of following properties if a file exists otherwise null.
MIT