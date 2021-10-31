fined

Find a file given a declaration of locations.

Usage

var fined = require ( 'fined' ); fined({ path : 'path/to/file' , extensions : [ '.js' , '.json' ] }); var opts = { name : '.app' , cwd : '.' , extensions : { rc : 'default-rc-loader' , '.yml' : 'default-yml-loader' , }, }; fined({ path : '.' }, opts); fined({ path : '~' , extensions : { rc : 'some-special-rc-loader' } }, opts);

API

fined(pathObj, opts) => object | null

pathObj [string | object] : a path setting for finding a file.

opts [object] : a plain object supplements pathObj . pathObj and opts can have same properties: path [string] : a path string. name [string] : a basename. extensions : [string | array | object] : extensions. cwd : a base directory of path and for finding up. findUp : [boolean] : a flag to find up.



This function returns a plain object which consists of following properties if a file exists otherwise null.

path : an absolute path

: an absolute path extension : a string or a plain object of extension.

License

MIT