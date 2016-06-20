openbase logo
Readme

build status

Find-up

Install

npm install -g findup

Usage

Find up a file in ancestor's dir

.
├── config.json
└── f
    └── e
        └── d
            └── c
                ├── b
                │   └── a
                └── config.json

Options

  • maxdepth: (Number, default -1) How far to traverse before giving up. If maxdepth is -1, then there is no limit.

Async

findup(dir, fileName, options, callback) findup(dir, iterator, options, callback) with iterator(dir, cb) where cb only accept true or false

var findup = require('findup');


findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a', 'config.json', function(err, dir){
  // if(e) e === new Error('not found')
  // dir === '/f/e/d/c'
});

or

findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a', function(dir, cb){
  require('path').exists(dir + '/config.json', cb);
}, function(err, dir){
  // if(e) e === new Error('not found')
  // dir === '/f/e/d/c'
});

EventEmitter

findup(dir, fileName, options)

var findup = require('findup');
var fup = findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a', 'config.json');

findup(dir, iterator, options) with iterator(dir, cb) where cb only accept true or false

var findup = require('findup');
var fup = findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a', function(dir, cb){
  require('path').exists(dir + '/config.json', cb);
});

findup return an EventEmitter. 3 events are emitted: found, error, end

found event is emitted each time a file is found.

You can stop the traversing by calling stop manually.

fup.on('found', function(dir){
  // dir === '/f/e/d/c'
  fup.stop();
});

error event is emitted when error happens

fup.on('error', function(e){
  // if(e) e === new Error('not found')
});

end event is emitted at the end of the traversing or after stop() is called.

fup.on('end', function(){
  // happy end
});

Sync

findup(dir, fileName) findup(dir, iteratorSync) with iteratorSync return true or false

var findup = require('findup');

try{
  var dir = findup.sync(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a', 'config.json'); // dir === '/f/e/d/c'
}catch(e){
  // if(e) e === new Error('not found')
}

CLI

npm install -g findup

$ cd test/fixture/f/e/d/c/b/a/
$ findup package.json
/root/findup/package.json

Usage

$ findup -h

Usage: findup [FILE]

    --name, -n       The name of the file to found
    --dir, -d        The directoy where we will start walking up    $PWD
    --help, -h       show usage                                     false
    --verbose, -v    print log                                      false

LICENSE MIT

Read the tests :)

