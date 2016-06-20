Install

npm install -g findup

Usage

Find up a file in ancestor's dir

. ├── config .json └── f └── e └── d └── c ├── b │ └── a └── config .json

Options

maxdepth : (Number, default -1) How far to traverse before giving up. If maxdepth is -1 , then there is no limit.

Async

findup(dir, fileName, options, callback) findup(dir, iterator, options, callback) with iterator(dir, cb) where cb only accept true or false

var findup = require ( 'findup' ); findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a' , 'config.json' , function ( err, dir ) { });

or

findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a' , function ( dir, cb ) { require ( 'path' ).exists(dir + '/config.json' , cb); }, function ( err, dir ) { });

EventEmitter

findup(dir, fileName, options)

var findup = require ( 'findup' ); var fup = findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a' , 'config.json' );

findup(dir, iterator, options) with iterator(dir, cb) where cb only accept true or false

var findup = require ( 'findup' ); var fup = findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a' , function ( dir, cb ) { require ( 'path' ).exists(dir + '/config.json' , cb); });

findup return an EventEmitter. 3 events are emitted: found , error , end

found event is emitted each time a file is found.

You can stop the traversing by calling stop manually.

fup.on( 'found' , function ( dir ) { fup.stop(); });

error event is emitted when error happens

fup.on( 'error' , function ( e ) { });

end event is emitted at the end of the traversing or after stop() is called.

fup.on( 'end' , function ( ) { });

Sync

findup(dir, fileName) findup(dir, iteratorSync) with iteratorSync return true or false

var findup = require ( 'findup' ); try { var dir = findup.sync(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a' , 'config.json' ); } catch (e){ }

CLI

npm install -g findup $ cd test/fixture/f/e/d/c/b/a/ $ findup package.json /root/findup/package.json

Usage

$ findup -h Usage : findup [FILE]

LICENSE MIT

Read the tests :)