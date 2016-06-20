npm install -g findup
Find up a file in ancestor's dir
.
├── config.json
└── f
└── e
└── d
└── c
├── b
│ └── a
└── config.json
maxdepth: (Number, default -1) How far to traverse before giving up. If maxdepth is
-1, then there is no limit.
findup(dir, fileName, options, callback)
findup(dir, iterator, options, callback) with
iterator(dir, cb) where cb only accept
true or
false
var findup = require('findup');
findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a', 'config.json', function(err, dir){
// if(e) e === new Error('not found')
// dir === '/f/e/d/c'
});
or
findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a', function(dir, cb){
require('path').exists(dir + '/config.json', cb);
}, function(err, dir){
// if(e) e === new Error('not found')
// dir === '/f/e/d/c'
});
findup(dir, fileName, options)
var findup = require('findup');
var fup = findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a', 'config.json');
findup(dir, iterator, options) with
iterator(dir, cb) where cb only accept
true or
false
var findup = require('findup');
var fup = findup(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a', function(dir, cb){
require('path').exists(dir + '/config.json', cb);
});
findup return an EventEmitter. 3 events are emitted:
found,
error,
end
found event is emitted each time a file is found.
You can stop the traversing by calling
stop manually.
fup.on('found', function(dir){
// dir === '/f/e/d/c'
fup.stop();
});
error event is emitted when error happens
fup.on('error', function(e){
// if(e) e === new Error('not found')
});
end event is emitted at the end of the traversing or after
stop() is
called.
fup.on('end', function(){
// happy end
});
findup(dir, fileName)
findup(dir, iteratorSync) with
iteratorSync return
true or
false
var findup = require('findup');
try{
var dir = findup.sync(__dirname + '/f/e/d/c/b/a', 'config.json'); // dir === '/f/e/d/c'
}catch(e){
// if(e) e === new Error('not found')
}
$ cd test/fixture/f/e/d/c/b/a/
$ findup package.json
/root/findup/package.json
Usage
$ findup -h
Usage: findup [FILE]
--name, -n The name of the file to found
--dir, -d The directoy where we will start walking up $PWD
--help, -h show usage false
--verbose, -v print log false