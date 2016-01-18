Recursively walk directory trees. Think
/usr/bin/find.
There is a pull request to merge this project back into findit.
The pull request fixes every open issue in findit, and it completely rewrites the code from the ground up.
It also adds an additional feature regarding symlinks.
I would love for substack to merge the pull request, but realistically it might not happen, and this code is objectively cleaner, more robust, and fixes several critical issues.
I recommend depending on this module rather than the original findit. If the pull request is merged, however, I will add a deprecation notice to this module and happily hand the maintainer hat back to substack.
var finder = require('findit2')(process.argv[2] || '.');
var path = require('path');
finder.on('directory', function (dir, stat, stop, linkPath) {
var base = path.basename(dir);
if (base === '.git' || base === 'node_modules') stop()
else console.log(dir + '/')
});
finder.on('file', function (file, stat, linkPath) {
console.log(file);
});
finder.on('link', function (link, stat) {
console.log(link);
});
var findit = require('findit2')
Return an event emitter
finder that performs a recursive walk starting at
basedir.
If you set
opts.followSymlinks, symlinks will be followed. Otherwise, a
'link' event will fire but symlinked directories will not be walked.
If
basedir is actually a non-directory regular file, findit emits a single
"file" event for it then emits "end".
You can optionally specify a custom
fs
implementation with
opts.fs.
opts.fs should implement:
opts.fs.readdir(dir, cb)
opts.fs.lstat(dir, cb)
opts.fs.readlink(dir, cb) - optional if your stat objects from
opts.fs.lstat never return true for
stat.isSymbolicLink()
Stop the traversal. A
"stop" event will fire and then no more events will
fire.
For each file, directory, and symlink
file, this event fires.
If
followSymlinks is
true, then
linkPath will be defined when
file
was found via a symlink. In this situation,
linkPath is the path including
the symlink;
file is the resolved actual location on disk.
For each file, this event fires.
For each directory, this event fires with the path
dir.
Your callback may call
stop() on the first tick to tell findit to stop walking
the current directory.
For each symlink, this event fires.
Every time a symlink is read when
opts.followSymlinks is on, this event fires.
When the recursive walk is complete unless
finder.stop() was called, this
event fires.
When
finder.stop() is called, this event fires.
Whenever there is an error, this event fires. You can choose to ignore errors or
stop the traversal using
finder.stop().
You can always get the source of the error by checking
err.path.
With npm do:
npm install findit2
The
findit module will not emit a 'file/directory/path' event if it shares
an inode number (i.e. is a hardlink to) with an file/directory for which an
event has already been emitted.
findit2 differs in that inode number is
not considered. See issue #2 for details -- include sample code for re-adding
this behavior if you require it.