findit

Recursively walk directory trees. Think /usr/bin/find .

Why the fork?

There is a pull request to merge this project back into findit.

The pull request fixes every open issue in findit, and it completely rewrites the code from the ground up.

It also adds an additional feature regarding symlinks.

I would love for substack to merge the pull request, but realistically it might not happen, and this code is objectively cleaner, more robust, and fixes several critical issues.

I recommend depending on this module rather than the original findit. If the pull request is merged, however, I will add a deprecation notice to this module and happily hand the maintainer hat back to substack.

example

var finder = require ( 'findit2' )(process.argv[ 2 ] || '.' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); finder.on( 'directory' , function ( dir, stat, stop, linkPath ) { var base = path.basename(dir); if (base === '.git' || base === 'node_modules' ) stop() else console .log(dir + '/' ) }); finder.on( 'file' , function ( file, stat, linkPath ) { console .log(file); }); finder.on( 'link' , function ( link, stat ) { console .log(link); });

methods

var findit = require ( 'findit2' )

var finder = findit(basedir, opts)

Return an event emitter finder that performs a recursive walk starting at basedir .

If you set opts.followSymlinks , symlinks will be followed. Otherwise, a 'link' event will fire but symlinked directories will not be walked.

If basedir is actually a non-directory regular file, findit emits a single "file" event for it then emits "end".

You can optionally specify a custom fs implementation with opts.fs . opts.fs should implement:

opts.fs.readdir(dir, cb)

opts.fs.lstat(dir, cb)

opts.fs.readlink(dir, cb) - optional if your stat objects from opts.fs.lstat never return true for stat.isSymbolicLink()

Stop the traversal. A "stop" event will fire and then no more events will fire.

events

finder.on('path', function (file, stat, linkPath) {})

For each file, directory, and symlink file , this event fires.

If followSymlinks is true , then linkPath will be defined when file was found via a symlink. In this situation, linkPath is the path including the symlink; file is the resolved actual location on disk.

finder.on('file', function (file, stat, linkPath) {})

For each file, this event fires.

finder.on('directory', function (dir, stat, stop, linkPath) {})

For each directory, this event fires with the path dir .

Your callback may call stop() on the first tick to tell findit to stop walking the current directory.

finder.on('link', function (file, stat) {})

For each symlink, this event fires.

finder.on('readlink', function (src, dst) {})

Every time a symlink is read when opts.followSymlinks is on, this event fires.

finder.on('end', function () {})

When the recursive walk is complete unless finder.stop() was called, this event fires.

finder.on('stop', function () {})

When finder.stop() is called, this event fires.

finder.on('error', function (err) {})

Whenever there is an error, this event fires. You can choose to ignore errors or stop the traversal using finder.stop() .

You can always get the source of the error by checking err.path .

install

With npm do:

npm install findit2

differences in behavior to substack/node-findit