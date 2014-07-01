findit

Recursively walk directory trees. Think /usr/bin/find .

example

var finder = require ( 'findit' )(process.argv[ 2 ] || '.' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); finder.on( 'directory' , function ( dir, stat, stop ) { var base = path.basename(dir); if (base === '.git' || base === 'node_modules' ) stop() else console .log(dir + '/' ) }); finder.on( 'file' , function ( file, stat ) { console .log(file); }); finder.on( 'link' , function ( link, stat ) { console .log(link); });

methods

var find = require ( 'findit' )

var finder = find(basedir, opts)

Return an event emitter finder that performs a recursive walk starting at basedir .

If you set opts.followSymlinks , symlinks will be followed. Otherwise, a 'link' event will fire but symlinked directories will not be walked.

If basedir is actually a non-directory regular file, findit emits a single "file" event for it then emits "end".

You can optionally specify a custom fs implementation with opts.fs . opts.fs should implement:

opts.fs.readdir(dir, cb)

opts.fs.lstat(dir, cb)

opts.fs.readlink(dir, cb) - optional if your stat objects from opts.fs.lstat never return true for stat.isSymbolicLink()

Stop the traversal. A "stop" event will fire and then no more events will fire.

events

finder.on('path', function (file, stat) {})

For each file, directory, and symlink file , this event fires.

finder.on('file', function (file, stat) {})

For each file, this event fires.

finder.on('directory', function (dir, stat, stop) {})

For each directory, this event fires with the path dir .

Your callback may call stop() on the first tick to tell findit to stop walking the current directory.

finder.on('link', function (file, stat) {})

For each symlink, this event fires.

finder.on('readlink', function (src, dst) {})

Every time a symlink is read when opts.followSymlinks is on, this event fires.

finder.on('end', function () {})

When the recursive walk is complete unless finder.stop() was called, this event fires.

finder.on('stop', function () {})

When finder.stop() is called, this event fires.

finder.on('error', function (err) {})

Whenever there is an error, this event fires. You can choose to ignore errors or stop the traversal using finder.stop() .

You can always get the source of the error by checking err.path .

install

With npm do:

npm install findit

license

MIT