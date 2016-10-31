ƒ

ƒ is a library of daily-needed utils for javascript developers.

Used on our own libraries, and maybe on yours, no one wants to reinvent the wheel everytime they need it.

Why ƒ?

Represent mathematical function!

Was used on older Apple systems to represent a folder.

ƒ is easier to write: (at least at Mac OS) Mac - Alt + Shift + f Windows - Alt + 159 Linux - Ctrl + Shift + U, 192, Enter

is easier to write: (at least at Mac OS)

If you don't want to use ƒ as variable name, we advise you to use Util (capitalized, so you won't have problems in case you use nodejs's util )

Instalation

npm install findhit-util --save

Usage