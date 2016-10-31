ƒ is a library of daily-needed utils for javascript developers.
Used on our own libraries, and maybe on yours, no one wants to reinvent the wheel everytime they need it.
If you don't want to use ƒ as variable name, we advise you to use
Util (capitalized, so you won't have problems in case you use nodejs's
util)
npm install findhit-util --save
var ƒ = require( 'findhit-util' );
// OR
// var Util = require( 'findhit-util' );
// Everyday use
ƒ.uniqId()
ƒ.uuid()
ƒ.extend()
ƒ.clone()
ƒ.filter()
ƒ.slice()
ƒ.splice()
// Dynamic methods (that calls inner ones)
ƒ.each() <- ƒ.forEach()
* ƒ.Array.each() <- ƒ.Array.forEach()
* ƒ.Object.each() <- ƒ.Object.forEach()
ƒ.map()
* ƒ.Array.map()
* ƒ.Object.map()
// IsIsnt - Type validation
// Is
ƒ.is.instanceof( Promise, variable );
// Default registered Constructors
ƒ.is.Function( variable );
ƒ.is.Object( variable );
ƒ.is.Array( variable );
ƒ.is.String( variable );
ƒ.is.Error( variable );
ƒ.is.Number( variable );
ƒ.is.JSON( variable );
ƒ.is.true( variable );
ƒ.is.false( variable );
ƒ.is.undefined( variable );
ƒ.is.null( variable );
// Isnt
ƒ.isnt.instanceof( Promise, promise );
// Default registered Constructors
ƒ.isnt.Function( variable );
ƒ.isnt.Object( variable );
ƒ.isnt.Array( variable );
ƒ.isnt.String( variable );
ƒ.isnt.Error( variable );
ƒ.isnt.Number( variable );
ƒ.isnt.JSON( variable );
ƒ.isnt.true( variable );
ƒ.isnt.false( variable );
ƒ.isnt.undefined( variable );
ƒ.isnt.null( variable );
// Custom constructor register
// This is great, not just to use on your app, but to be used also by who uses your app
// You could easily register your plugin's constructor on ƒ
// We use this lib on `findhit-promise`, and we have registered it on IsIsnt like this:
ƒ.isisnt.register( Promise, [ 'Promise', 'promise' ] );
// Now, if someone uses `findhit-promise` and also `findhit-util` can check without
// having to register it again!! :)
ƒ.is.Promise( myAwesomePromiseInstance )
// We have added also a custom register that accepts one or two functions for evaluation
// ƒ.isisnt.registerCustom( keys, isFn, [ isntFn ] );
// You could bind it to one key
ƒ.isisnt.registerCustom( 'even', function ( variable ) {
return ƒ.is.Number( variable ) && num % 2;
});
// or bind it to multiple
ƒ.isisnt.registerCustom( [ 'Odd', 'odd' ], function ( variable ) {
return ƒ.is.Number( variable ) && ! num % 2;
});
// This would make available:
ƒ.is.even( 2 ) // true
ƒ.isnt.even( 2 ) // false
ƒ.is.even( 3 ) // false
ƒ.isnt.even( 3 ) // true
ƒ.is.odd( 2 ) // false
ƒ.isnt.odd( 2 ) // true
ƒ.is.Odd( 3 ) // true
ƒ.isnt.Odd( 3 ) // false
// if isnt evaluation is different than is, you could supply isnt function
ƒ.isisnt.registerCustom(
'coolest',
function ( variable ) {
return variable === 'cuss';
},
function ( variable ) {
return variable === 'cuss' ? 'how do you dare?' : false; // should return bool, this is just for POC
}
);
// By Type
// Array utils
// ƒ.array OR ƒ.Array
// is / isnt binds
ƒ.Array.is( variable )
ƒ.Array.isnt( variable )
ƒ.Array.each() <- ƒ.Array.forEach()
ƒ.Array.map()
ƒ.Array.empty()
// String utils
// ƒ.string OR ƒ.String
// is / isnt binds
ƒ.String.is( variable )
ƒ.String.isnt( variable )
ƒ.String.trim( variable )
ƒ.String.splitWords( variable )
ƒ.String.capitalize( 'heyyo' ) // Heyyo
ƒ.String.decapitalize( 'Heyyo' ) // heyyo
// Case conversions
// from CamelCase to ...
ƒ.String.fromCamelToUnderscore( 'HeyYo' ) // 'hey_yo'
ƒ.String.fromCamelToDash( 'HeyYo' ) // 'hey-yo'
ƒ.String.fromCamelToSpaced( 'HeyYo' ) // 'Hey Yo'
// from underscore_case to ...
ƒ.String.fromUnderscoreToCamel( 'hey_yo' ) // 'HeyYo'
ƒ.String.fromUnderscoreToDash( 'hey_yo' ) // 'hey-yo'
ƒ.String.fromUnderscoreToSpaced( 'hey_yo' ) // 'Hey Yo'
// from dash-case to ...
ƒ.String.fromDashToCamel( 'hey-yo' ) // 'HeyYo'
ƒ.String.fromDashToUnderscore( 'hey-yo' ) // 'hey_yo'
ƒ.String.fromDashToSpaced( 'hey-yo' ) // 'Hey Yo'
// Function utils
// ƒ.function OR ƒ.Function
// is / isnt binds
ƒ.Function.is( variable )
ƒ.Function.isnt( variable )
// Analysis
ƒ.Function.debug( 'hello', 'petit', 'de', 'moiselle' ) // logs all arguments into console.log;
// Return returners
ƒ.Function.return( value ) // Returns a function that returns the value on each execution
ƒ.Function.falsify() // false
ƒ.Function.truthify() // true
ƒ.Function.nullify() // null
ƒ.Function.undefinify() // undefined
// get function parameter names
ƒ.Function.getParamNames('function ( a, b, c )') // [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
ƒ.Function.getParamNames( function ( a, b, c ) {}) // [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
ƒ.Function.getParamNames('function ( a, /* b, */ c )') // [ 'a', 'c' ]
ƒ.Function.getParamNames( function ( a, /* b, */ c ) {}) // [ 'a', 'c' ]
// Object utils
// ƒ.object OR ƒ.Object
// is / isnt binds
ƒ.Object.is( variable )
ƒ.Object.isnt( variable )
ƒ.Object.each() <- ƒ.Object.forEach()
ƒ.Object.map()
// RegExp utils
// ƒ.RegExp OR ƒ.regexp OR ƒ.Regexp
ƒ.RegExp.builder( [ 'alpha', 'numeric', 'spaced' ]) // Return a regex to match alphanumeric-spaced strings
ƒ.RegExp.test( 'as876asdf6 sdf as69876', [ 'alpha', 'numeric', 'spaced' ]) // true
ƒ.RegExp.test( 'as876asdf###df as69876', [ 'alpha', 'numeric', 'spaced' ]) // false
ƒ.RegExp.match( 'as876asdf6 sdf as69876', [ 'alpha', 'numeric', 'spaced' ]) // Array with matches
ƒ.RegExp.match( 'as876asdf###df as69876', [ 'alpha', 'numeric', 'spaced' ]) // false
// Now, the most exciting thing arround RegExp, the querifier!!
// Imagine that you need, on a clever way to filter strings
// Here is the solution: ƒ.RegExp.querifier()
var regexp = ƒ.RegExp.querifier( 'john doe' ); // magical regexp
ƒ.RegExp.filter( regexp, [
'José Moreira',
'John Something Doe',
'João Alto',
]); // [ 'John Something Doe' ]