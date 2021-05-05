Finder-like UI component for viewing hierarchical content in columns.
Demo:
http://mynameistechno.github.io/finderjs/
The engineering team at AndcultureCode has written a React wrapper for finderjs! Check it out:
https://github.com/AndcultureCode/react-finderjs
npm install finderjs
Use it as a CommonJS module, as a standalone script, or as a jQuery plugin. Roll your own CSS or feel free to use the styling in
example/finderjs.css, which leverages flexbox.
In its simplest form:
var f = finder(container, data, options);
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|container
|Element
|Container element for finder
|data
|Array|Function
|Data source can be an array or function
|options
|Object
|Configure classNames, item rendering, etc
The hierarchical data is represented with nested arrays. A data source can be an array or a function that executes a callback with the data (an array). This is handy for asynchronous data, such as a remote web service.
Each item in the array itself should be an object. When the data source is an array, each object that doesn't contain a
children property is considered a leaf node. When a leaf node is selected, the
leaf-selected event will be emitted. When present, the value of the
children property should be an array. When a node has children and it is selected, it will use the
children to populate the next column.
var container = document.getElementById('container');
var data = [
{
label: 'Item 1',
children: [
{
label: 'Item 1A',
children: [
{
label: 'Item 1A1'
}
]
},
{
label: 'Item 1B'
}
]
}
];
var options = {};
var f = finder(container, data, options);
f.on('leaf-selected', function(item) {
console.log('Leaf selected', item);
});
See this example for more details.
When the data source is a function there is no need for the
children property. This function will be called on every selection and will pass along the selected item. A callback is provided and should be called only if there are children for a new column.
var container = document.getElementById('container');
var options = {};
/**
* This function will be called on load and on every selection.
* @param {Object} parent - item that was selected
* @param {Object} cfg - config object
* @param {Function} callback - call this with the data (Array)
*/
function remoteSource(parent, cfg, callback) {
var children = [...];
if (children.length) {
callback(children);
}
}
var f = finder(container, remoteSource, options);
See this example for more details.
If an object has a
url property it will be treated slightly differently: the anchor tag that wraps the item will have the
href attribute assigned to it. Upon selection of this item the browser will be redirected to the provided URL.
finder will return an EventEmitter which allows you to listen to (and emit) the following events:
|Event
|Description
item-selected
|An item was selected (clicked or keyboard arrow)
leaf-selected
|A leaf node was selected
interior-selected
|An interior node was selected
create-column
|Append a column to the container
column-created
|A column was appended to the container
navigate
|Navigate the finder by going
up,
down,
right, or
left
go-to
|Specify a path to programmatically "go to". Accepts a string or array, e.g.
path/file.txt or
['path', 'file.txt']
Note that for historical reasons,
leaf-selected and
interior-selected receive the node object from the data model, while
item-selected receives the DOM elements for the column and item selected.
See the examples for more details.
|Option
|Type
|Description
className
|Object
|Override the default classnames by populating this object
labelKey
|string
|Override the data key used to render labels. Defaults to
label.
childKey
|string
|Override the data key used to populate children. Defaults to
children.
createItemContent
|Function
|Define how each item is rendered. The first parameter passed in is the
config object and the second is the
item object that is currently being iterated on. It should return an HTML Element.
defaultPath
|string or array
|Specify path to preselect on load. E.g.
path/file.txt or
['path', 'file.txt'].
|Command
|Description
npm install
|Install dependencies into
node_modules/
make build
|Build finderjs and example
make install
|Clears node_modules and installs
make clean
|Remove build and coverage data
make lint
|Lint files
make test
|Run tests
make cover
|Run coverage tests
make watch in=<file> out=<file>
|Watchify a file