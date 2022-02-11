openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

find-yarn-workspace-root

by square
2.0.0 (see all)

Algorithm for finding the root of a yarn workspace, extracted from yarnpkg.com

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7M

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

find-yarn-workspace-root

npm version CI

Algorithm for finding the root of a yarn workspace, extracted from yarnpkg.com

Installation

yarn add find-yarn-workspace-root

Usage

const findWorkspaceRoot = require('find-yarn-workspace-root');

const workspaceRoot = findWorkspaceRoot(__dirname); // Absolute path or null

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Just clone this repository and install the dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/square/find-yarn-workspace-root.git
cd find-yarn-workspace-root
yarn

Note that you'll need node and yarn installed. Next, verify the tests all pass:

yarn test

Then create a branch for your bugfix/feature, make changes and update the tests, and submit a pull request. Please do not change the version in package.json when submitting a pull request. We determine the next version automatically based on the commits since the last release.

NOTE: Commit messages follow the Angular commit message guidelines.

Releases

To trigger a release, bump the version using standard-version:

  1. To update the CHANGELOG, bump the version in package.json, and create a git tag, run:

    $(yarn bin)/standard-version

  2. git push && git push --tags

  3. npm publish

Copyright 2017 Square, Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial