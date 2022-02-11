Algorithm for finding the root of a yarn workspace, extracted from yarnpkg.com
yarn add find-yarn-workspace-root
const findWorkspaceRoot = require('find-yarn-workspace-root');
const workspaceRoot = findWorkspaceRoot(__dirname); // Absolute path or null
Contributions are welcome! Just clone this repository and install the dependencies:
git clone https://github.com/square/find-yarn-workspace-root.git
cd find-yarn-workspace-root
yarn
Note that you'll need
node and
yarn installed. Next, verify the tests all pass:
yarn test
Then create a branch for your bugfix/feature, make changes and update the tests, and submit a pull request. Please do not change the version in
package.json when submitting a pull request. We determine the next version automatically based on the commits since the last release.
NOTE: Commit messages follow the Angular commit message guidelines.
To trigger a release, bump the version using
standard-version:
To update the CHANGELOG, bump the version in
package.json, and create a git tag, run:
$(yarn bin)/standard-version
git push && git push --tags
npm publish
Copyright 2017 Square, Inc.