Algorithm for finding the root of a yarn workspace, extracted from yarnpkg.com

Installation

yarn add find-yarn-workspace-root

Usage

const findWorkspaceRoot = require ( 'find-yarn-workspace-root' ); const workspaceRoot = findWorkspaceRoot(__dirname);

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Just clone this repository and install the dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/square/find-yarn-workspace-root.git cd find-yarn-workspace-root yarn

Note that you'll need node and yarn installed. Next, verify the tests all pass:

yarn test

Then create a branch for your bugfix/feature, make changes and update the tests, and submit a pull request. Please do not change the version in package.json when submitting a pull request. We determine the next version automatically based on the commits since the last release.

NOTE: Commit messages follow the Angular commit message guidelines.

Releases

To trigger a release, bump the version using standard-version :

To update the CHANGELOG, bump the version in package.json , and create a git tag, run: $(yarn bin)/standard-version git push && git push --tags npm publish

Copyright 2017 Square, Inc.