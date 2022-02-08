Find a file or directory by walking up parent directories

Install

npm install find-up

Usage

/ └── Users └── sindresorhus ├── unicorn .png └── foo └── bar ├── baz └── example .js

example.js

import path from 'node:path' ; import {findUp, pathExists} from 'find-up' ; console .log( await findUp( 'unicorn.png' )); console .log( await findUp([ 'rainbow.png' , 'unicorn.png' ])); console .log( await findUp( async directory => { const hasUnicorns = await pathExists(path.join(directory, 'unicorn.png' )); return hasUnicorns && directory; }, { type : 'directory' }));

API

Returns a Promise for either the path or undefined if it couldn't be found.

Returns a Promise for either the first path found (by respecting the order of the array) or undefined if none could be found.

Returns a Promise for either an array of paths or an empty array if none could be found.

Returns a Promise for either an array of the first paths found (by respecting the order of the array) or an empty array if none could be found.

Returns a path or undefined if it couldn't be found.

Returns the first path found (by respecting the order of the array) or undefined if none could be found.

Returns an array of paths or an empty array if none could be found.

Returns an array of the first paths found (by respecting the order of the array) or an empty array if none could be found.

name

Type: string

The name of the file or directory to find.

matcher

Type: Function

A function that will be called with each directory until it returns a string with the path, which stops the search, or the root directory has been reached and nothing was found. Useful if you want to match files with certain patterns, set of permissions, or other advanced use-cases.

When using async mode, the matcher may optionally be an async or promise-returning function that returns the path.

options

Type: object

cwd

Type: string \ Default: process.cwd()

The directory to start from.

type

Type: string \ Default: 'file' \ Values: 'file' 'directory'

The type of paths that can match.

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Allow symbolic links to match if they point to the chosen path type.

stopAt

Type: string \ Default: path.parse(cwd).root

The path to the directory to stop the search before reaching root if there were no matches before the stopAt directory.

Returns a Promise<boolean> of whether the path exists.

Returns a boolean of whether the path exists.

path

Type: string

The path to a file or directory.

findUpStop

A Symbol that can be returned by a matcher function to stop the search and cause findUp to immediately return undefined . Useful as a performance optimization in case the current working directory is deeply nested in the filesystem.

import path from 'node:path' ; import {findUp, findUpStop} from 'find-up' ; await findUp( directory => { return path.basename(directory) === 'work' ? findUpStop : 'logo.png' ; });

