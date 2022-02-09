A simple tool to check for unused Sass variables in a directory.

Install

npm install find-unused-sass-variables --save-dev

Usage

find-unused-sass-variables folder [, folder2...] --ignore "$my-var,$my-second-var" -e scss -e css or fusv folder [, folder2...]

API

const fusv = require ( 'find-unused-sass-variables' ) let unused = fusv.find( 'directory' ) console .log(unused.unused); console .log(unused.total); const ignoredVars = [ '$my-var' , '$my-second-var' ] unused = fusv.find( 'directory' , { ignore : ignoredVars }) unused = fusv.find( 'directory' , { fileExtensions : [ 'css' , 'scss' ]}) let unused = await fusv.findAsync( 'directory' ) let unused = fusv.findAsync( 'directory' ).then( result => { console .log(unused.unused); })

dir : string

: string options : optional options Object

Returns an object with unused and total . unused has the array of unused variables and total has the sum of all variables in the files (unused and used ones).

as find(dir, options)

Returns a Promise which resolves result; is the same as find(dir, options) result.

Array of strings of the variables to ignore, e.g. ['$my-var', '$my-second-var']

Array of file extensions to search for unused variables in. e.g. ['scss']

Disable & enable

Disable or enable fusv with the fusv-disable and fusv-enable comments:

$used-variable-1 : #666 ; $unused-variable : #c offee; $used-variable-2 : #ace ;

Notes

The tool's logic is pretty "dumb"; if you use the same name for a variable in different files or namespaces, then it won't distinguish between them.

The tool only looks for .scss files currently.

License

MIT