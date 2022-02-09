A simple tool to check for unused Sass variables in a directory.
npm install find-unused-sass-variables --save-dev
find-unused-sass-variables folder [, folder2...] --ignore "$my-var,$my-second-var" -e scss -e css
# or
fusv folder [, folder2...]
const fusv = require('find-unused-sass-variables')
// 'directory' is a folder
let unused = fusv.find('directory')
// Array of unused variables
console.log(unused.unused);
// Array<{ name: string, line: string, file: string }>
/*
* [
* {
* name = '$foo';
* file = 'file where this variable can be found';
* line = 'line of file';
* },
* {
* ....
* }
* ]
*/
console.log(unused.total);
// Total number of variables in the files
// ignoring variables
const ignoredVars = ['$my-var', '$my-second-var']
unused = fusv.find('directory', { ignore: ignoredVars })
// specifing file extensions
unused = fusv.find('directory', { fileExtensions: ['css','scss']})
// asynchronous usage
let unused = await fusv.findAsync('directory')
// or like a Promise
let unused = fusv.findAsync('directory').then(result => {
console.log(unused.unused);
})
dir: string
options: optional options Object
Returns an object with
unused and
total.
unused has the array of unused variables and
total has the sum of all variables in the files (unused and used ones).
find(dir, options)
Returns a Promise which resolves result; is the same as
find(dir, options) result.
Array of strings of the variables to ignore, e.g.
['$my-var', '$my-second-var']
Array of file extensions to search for unused variables in. e.g.
['scss']
Disable or enable
fusv with the
fusv-disable and
fusv-enable comments:
$used-variable-1: #666;
// fusv-disable
$unused-variable: #coffee;
// fusv-enable
$used-variable-2: #ace;
.scss files currently.