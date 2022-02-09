openbase logo
fus

find-unused-sass-variables

by XhmikosR
3.1.0 (see all)

A simple tool to find unused Sass variables

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52.2K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

find-unused-sass-variables

npm version Total alerts Build Status

A simple tool to check for unused Sass variables in a directory.

Install

npm install find-unused-sass-variables --save-dev

Usage

find-unused-sass-variables folder [, folder2...] --ignore "$my-var,$my-second-var" -e scss -e css
# or
fusv folder [, folder2...]

API

const fusv = require('find-unused-sass-variables')
// 'directory' is a folder
let unused = fusv.find('directory')
// Array of unused variables
console.log(unused.unused);
// Array<{ name: string, line: string, file: string }>
/*
* [
*   {
*      name = '$foo';
*      file = 'file where this variable can be found';
*      line = 'line of file';
*   },
*   {
*      ....
*   }
* ]
*/
console.log(unused.total);
// Total number of variables in the files

// ignoring variables
const ignoredVars = ['$my-var', '$my-second-var']
unused = fusv.find('directory', { ignore: ignoredVars })

// specifing file extensions
unused = fusv.find('directory', { fileExtensions: ['css','scss']})

// asynchronous usage
let unused = await fusv.findAsync('directory')

// or like a Promise
let unused = fusv.findAsync('directory').then(result => {
    console.log(unused.unused);
})

find(dir, options)

  • dir: string
  • options: optional options Object

Returns an object with unused and total. unused has the array of unused variables and total has the sum of all variables in the files (unused and used ones).

findAsync(dir, options)

  • as find(dir, options)

Returns a Promise which resolves result; is the same as find(dir, options) result.

options.ignore

Array of strings of the variables to ignore, e.g. ['$my-var', '$my-second-var']

options.fileExtensions

Array of file extensions to search for unused variables in. e.g. ['scss']

Disable & enable

Disable or enable fusv with the fusv-disable and fusv-enable comments:

$used-variable-1: #666;

// fusv-disable
$unused-variable: #coffee;
// fusv-enable

$used-variable-2: #ace;

Notes

  • The tool's logic is pretty "dumb"; if you use the same name for a variable in different files or namespaces, then it won't distinguish between them.
  • The tool only looks for .scss files currently.

License

MIT

