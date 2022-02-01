A Node.js CLI and equivalent JS API to find unused ECMAScript module exports in a project.

To achieve this the whole project is analyzed at once, something ESLint can’t do as it lints files in isolation.

The npx find-unused-exports script is handy for finding redundant code to remove in legacy projects.

script is handy for finding redundant code to remove in legacy projects. Use the CLI command find-unused-exports in package test scripts, so that CI can prevent the addition of redundant code.

Setup

To install with npm, run:

npm install find-unused-exports --save-dev

Then, use either the CLI command find-unused-exports or the JS API function findUnusedExports .

Ignoring unused exports

.gitignore files are used to ignore whole files or directories. This is useful for ignoring:

Third party modules, e.g. node_modules .

. Compiled files, e.g. .next or dist .

Special comments can be used anywhere in a module to ignore all or specific unused exports. This is useful for ignoring intentionally unused exports intended to be imported from external code, e.g.

For published packages, the public exports.

For Next.js projects, the default exports in pages directory modules.

Examples

How to ignore all unused exports.

export const a = true ; export default true ;

How to ignore specific unused exports.

export const a = true ; export const b = true ; export default true ;

Multiple comments can be used.

export const a = true ; export const b = true ;

Comments are case-insensitive, except for the export names.

Line or block comments can be used.

CLI

Command find-unused-exports

Finds unused ECMAScript module exports in a project. If some are found, it reports them to stderr and exits with a 1 error status. .gitignore files are used to ignore files.

It implements the function findUnusedExports .

Arguments

Examples

Using npx in a standard Node.js project:

npx find-unused-exports

Using npx in a typical webpack project that has ESM in .js files, extensionless import specifiers, and index.js files:

npx find-unused-exports --module-glob "**/*.js" --resolve-file-extensions js --resolve-index-files

Using package scripts.

package.json scripts for a project that also uses eslint and prettier : { "scripts" : { "test" : "npm run test:eslint && npm run test:prettier && npm run test:unused-exports" , "test:eslint" : "eslint ." , "test:prettier" : "prettier -c ." , "test:unused-exports" : "find-unused-exports" , "prepublishOnly" : "npm test" } }

API

Table of contents

function findUnusedExports

Finds unused ECMAScript module exports in a project. .gitignore files are used to ignore files.

Parameter Type Description options object? Options. options.cwd string? A directory path to scope the search for source and .gitignore files, defaulting to process.cwd() . options.moduleGlob string? = **/*.{mjs,cjs,js} JavaScript file glob pattern. options.resolveFileExtensions Array? File extensions (without the leading . , in preference order) to automatically resolve in extensionless import specifiers. Import specifier file extensions are mandatory in Node.js; if your project resolves extensionless imports at build time (e.g. Next.js, via webpack) ['mjs', 'js'] might be appropriate. options.resolveIndexFiles boolean? = false Should directory index files be automatically resolved in extensionless import specifiers. Node.js doesn’t do this by default; if your project resolves extensionless imports at build time (e.g. Next.js, via webpack) true might be appropriate. This option only works if the option resolveFileExtensions is used.

Returns: object\<string, ModuleExports> — Map of module file paths and unused module exports.

Examples

Ways to import .

import { findUnusedExports } from 'find-unused-exports' ; import findUnusedExports from 'find-unused-exports/public/findUnusedExports.mjs' ;

type ModuleExports

List of ECMAScript module export names, including default if one is a default export.

Type: Set\

Examples

How export statements translate.

These export statements: export const a = 1 ; export const b = 2 ; export default 3 ; Translate to: new Set ([ 'a' , 'b' , 'default' ]);

Caveats

Dynamic imports

A dynamic import marks the default and all named exports of the imported module as used. It’s not feasible for this tool to determine exactly the default or named imports used at runtime.

Examples

A dynamic import.

import ( './a.mjs' );

Re-exporting all

Using * to re-export all named exports from a module marks them as used. Figuring out the export names * represents is hard for project files and impossible for external files. Avoid re-exporting all with * to find every unused export.

Examples

It can’t be determined if all of these exports are imported somewhere else.