A Node.js CLI and equivalent JS API to find unused ECMAScript module exports in a project.
To achieve this the whole project is analyzed at once, something ESLint can’t do as it lints files in isolation.
npx find-unused-exports script is handy for finding redundant code to remove in legacy projects.
find-unused-exports in package test scripts, so that CI can prevent the addition of redundant code.
To install with npm, run:
npm install find-unused-exports --save-dev
Then, use either the CLI command
find-unused-exports or the JS API function
findUnusedExports.
.gitignore files are used to ignore whole files or directories. This is useful for ignoring:
node_modules.
.next or
dist.
Special comments can be used anywhere in a module to ignore all or specific unused exports. This is useful for ignoring intentionally unused exports intended to be imported from external code, e.g.
default exports in
pages directory modules.
How to ignore all unused exports.
// ignore unused exports
export const a = true;
export default true;
How to ignore specific unused exports.
// ignore unused exports b, default
export const a = true;
export const b = true;
export default true;
Multiple comments can be used.
// ignore unused exports a
export const a = true;
// ignore unused exports b
export const b = true;
Comments are case-insensitive, except for the export names.
// iGnOrE UnUsEd eXpOrTs default
Line or block comments can be used.
/* ignore unused exports */
find-unused-exports
Finds unused ECMAScript module exports in a project. If some are found, it reports them to
stderr and exits with a
1 error status.
.gitignore files are used to ignore files.
It implements the function
findUnusedExports.
|Argument
|Default
|Description
--module-glob
**/*.{mjs,cjs,js}
|JavaScript file glob pattern.
--resolve-file-extensions
|File extensions (without the leading
., multiple separated with
, in preference order) to automatically resolve in extensionless import specifiers. Import specifier file extensions are mandatory in Node.js; if your project resolves extensionless imports at build time (e.g. Next.js, via webpack)
mjs,js might be appropriate.
--resolve-index-files
|Should directory index files be automatically resolved in extensionless import specifiers. Node.js doesn’t do this by default; if your project resolves extensionless imports at build time (e.g. Next.js, via webpack) this argument might be appropriate. This argument only works if the argument
--resolve-file-extensions is used.
Using
npx in a standard Node.js project:
npx find-unused-exports
Using
npx in a typical webpack project that has ESM in
.js files, extensionless import specifiers, and
index.js files:
npx find-unused-exports --module-glob "**/*.js" --resolve-file-extensions js --resolve-index-files
Using package scripts.
package.json scripts for a project that also uses
eslint and
prettier:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "npm run test:eslint && npm run test:prettier && npm run test:unused-exports",
"test:eslint": "eslint .",
"test:prettier": "prettier -c .",
"test:unused-exports": "find-unused-exports",
"prepublishOnly": "npm test"
}
}
Finds unused ECMAScript module exports in a project.
.gitignore files are used to ignore files.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
options
|object?
|Options.
options.cwd
|string?
|A directory path to scope the search for source and
.gitignore files, defaulting to
process.cwd().
options.moduleGlob
|string? =
**/*.{mjs,cjs,js}
|JavaScript file glob pattern.
options.resolveFileExtensions
|Array?
|File extensions (without the leading
., in preference order) to automatically resolve in extensionless import specifiers. Import specifier file extensions are mandatory in Node.js; if your project resolves extensionless imports at build time (e.g. Next.js, via webpack)
['mjs', 'js'] might be appropriate.
options.resolveIndexFiles
|boolean? =
false
|Should directory index files be automatically resolved in extensionless import specifiers. Node.js doesn’t do this by default; if your project resolves extensionless imports at build time (e.g. Next.js, via webpack)
true might be appropriate. This option only works if the option
resolveFileExtensions is used.
Returns: object\<string, ModuleExports> — Map of module file paths and unused module exports.
Ways to
import.
import { findUnusedExports } from 'find-unused-exports';
import findUnusedExports from 'find-unused-exports/public/findUnusedExports.mjs';
List of ECMAScript module export names, including
default if one is a default export.
Type: Set\
How export statements translate.
These export statements:
export const a = 1;
export const b = 2;
export default 3;
Translate to:
new Set(['a', 'b', 'default']);
A dynamic import marks the default and all named exports of the imported module as used. It’s not feasible for this tool to determine exactly the default or named imports used at runtime.
A dynamic import.
import('./a.mjs');
Using
* to re-export all named exports from a module marks them as used. Figuring out the export names
* represents is hard for project files and impossible for external files. Avoid re-exporting all with
* to find every unused export.
It can’t be determined if all of these exports are imported somewhere else.
export * from './b.mjs';