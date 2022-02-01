openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fue

find-unused-exports

by Jayden Seric
2.0.0 (see all)

A Node.js CLI and equivalent JS API to find unused ECMAScript module exports in a project.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

find-unused-exports

npm version CI status

A Node.js CLI and equivalent JS API to find unused ECMAScript module exports in a project.

To achieve this the whole project is analyzed at once, something ESLint can’t do as it lints files in isolation.

  • The npx find-unused-exports script is handy for finding redundant code to remove in legacy projects.
  • Use the CLI command find-unused-exports in package test scripts, so that CI can prevent the addition of redundant code.

Setup

To install with npm, run:

npm install find-unused-exports --save-dev

Then, use either the CLI command find-unused-exports or the JS API function findUnusedExports.

Ignoring unused exports

.gitignore files are used to ignore whole files or directories. This is useful for ignoring:

  • Third party modules, e.g. node_modules.
  • Compiled files, e.g. .next or dist.

Special comments can be used anywhere in a module to ignore all or specific unused exports. This is useful for ignoring intentionally unused exports intended to be imported from external code, e.g.

  • For published packages, the public exports.
  • For Next.js projects, the default exports in pages directory modules.

Examples

How to ignore all unused exports.

// ignore unused exports
export const a = true;
export default true;

How to ignore specific unused exports.

// ignore unused exports b, default
export const a = true;
export const b = true;
export default true;

Multiple comments can be used.

// ignore unused exports a
export const a = true;

// ignore unused exports b
export const b = true;

Comments are case-insensitive, except for the export names.

// iGnOrE UnUsEd eXpOrTs default

Line or block comments can be used.

/* ignore unused exports */

CLI

Command find-unused-exports

Finds unused ECMAScript module exports in a project. If some are found, it reports them to stderr and exits with a 1 error status. .gitignore files are used to ignore files.

It implements the function findUnusedExports.

Arguments

ArgumentDefaultDescription
--module-glob**/*.{mjs,cjs,js}JavaScript file glob pattern.
--resolve-file-extensionsFile extensions (without the leading ., multiple separated with , in preference order) to automatically resolve in extensionless import specifiers. Import specifier file extensions are mandatory in Node.js; if your project resolves extensionless imports at build time (e.g. Next.js, via webpack) mjs,js might be appropriate.
--resolve-index-filesShould directory index files be automatically resolved in extensionless import specifiers. Node.js doesn’t do this by default; if your project resolves extensionless imports at build time (e.g. Next.js, via webpack) this argument might be appropriate. This argument only works if the argument --resolve-file-extensions is used.

Examples

Using npx in a standard Node.js project:

npx find-unused-exports

Using npx in a typical webpack project that has ESM in .js files, extensionless import specifiers, and index.js files:

npx find-unused-exports --module-glob "**/*.js" --resolve-file-extensions js --resolve-index-files

Using package scripts.

package.json scripts for a project that also uses eslint and prettier:

{
  "scripts": {
    "test": "npm run test:eslint && npm run test:prettier && npm run test:unused-exports",
    "test:eslint": "eslint .",
    "test:prettier": "prettier -c .",
    "test:unused-exports": "find-unused-exports",
    "prepublishOnly": "npm test"
  }
}

API

Table of contents

function findUnusedExports

Finds unused ECMAScript module exports in a project. .gitignore files are used to ignore files.

ParameterTypeDescription
optionsobject?Options.
options.cwdstring?A directory path to scope the search for source and .gitignore files, defaulting to process.cwd().
options.moduleGlobstring? = **/*.{mjs,cjs,js}JavaScript file glob pattern.
options.resolveFileExtensionsArray?File extensions (without the leading ., in preference order) to automatically resolve in extensionless import specifiers. Import specifier file extensions are mandatory in Node.js; if your project resolves extensionless imports at build time (e.g. Next.js, via webpack) ['mjs', 'js'] might be appropriate.
options.resolveIndexFilesboolean? = falseShould directory index files be automatically resolved in extensionless import specifiers. Node.js doesn’t do this by default; if your project resolves extensionless imports at build time (e.g. Next.js, via webpack) true might be appropriate. This option only works if the option resolveFileExtensions is used.

Returns: object\<string, ModuleExports> — Map of module file paths and unused module exports.

Examples

Ways to import.

import { findUnusedExports } from 'find-unused-exports';

import findUnusedExports from 'find-unused-exports/public/findUnusedExports.mjs';

type ModuleExports

List of ECMAScript module export names, including default if one is a default export.

Type: Set\

Examples

How export statements translate.

These export statements:

export const a = 1;
export const b = 2;
export default 3;

Translate to:

new Set(['a', 'b', 'default']);

Caveats

Dynamic imports

A dynamic import marks the default and all named exports of the imported module as used. It’s not feasible for this tool to determine exactly the default or named imports used at runtime.

Examples

A dynamic import.

import('./a.mjs');

Re-exporting all

Using * to re-export all named exports from a module marks them as used. Figuring out the export names * represents is hard for project files and impossible for external files. Avoid re-exporting all with * to find every unused export.

Examples

It can’t be determined if all of these exports are imported somewhere else.

export * from './b.mjs';

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial