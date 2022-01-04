recursively finds files by filter options from a start directory onwards and deletes only those which meet conditions you can define. useful if you want to clean up a directory in your node.js app.
you can filter by extensions, names, level in directory structure, file creation date and ignore by name, yeah!
to install find-remove, use npm:
$ npm install -S find-remove
then in your node.js app, get reference to the function like that:
const findRemoveSync = require('find-remove')
const result = findRemoveSync('/temp', { extensions: ['.bak', '.log'] })
the return value
result is a json object with successfully deleted files. if you output
result to the console, you will get something like this:
{
'/tmp/haumiblau.bak': true,
'/tmp/dump.log': true
}
var result = findRemoveSync('/temp', { files: 'dump.log' })
var result = findRemoveSync('/temp', { files: 'dump.log', dir: '*' })
var result = findRemoveSync('/temp', { extensions: ['.bak'], ignore: 'haumiblau.bak' })
var result = findRemoveSync('/dist', { dir: 'CVS' })
var result = findRemoveSync('/tmp', {
age: { seconds: 3600 },
extensions: '.jpg',
limit: 100
})
var result = findRemoveSync('/tmp', { prefix: 'filenamestartswith' })
var result = findRemoveSync('/tmp', { maxLevel: 2, extensions: '.tmp' })
this deletes any
.tmp files up to two levels, for example:
/tmp/level1/level2/a.tmp
but not
/tmp/level1/level2/level3/b.tmp
why the heck do we have this
maxLevel option? because of performance. if you care about deep subfolders, apply that option to get a speed boost.
var result = findRemoveSync(rootDirectory, { dir: '*', files: '*.*' })
var result = findRemoveSync(rootDirectory, { files: 'example[1-3]', regex: true })
this deletes files
example1.txt,
example2.txt, and
example3.txt, but not
example8.txt.
var result = findRemoveSync(rootDirectory, { dir: '^assets_', regex: true })
this deletes all directories that start with
assets_.
findRemoveSync takes any start directory and searches files from there for removal. the selection of files for removal depends on the given options. and at last, it deletes the selected files/directories.
arguments
dir - any directory to search for files and/or directories for deletion (does not delete that directory itself)
files - can be a string or an array of files you want to delete within
dir.
dir - can be a string or an array of directories you want to delete within
dir.
extensions - this too, can be a string or an array of file extentions you want to delete within
dir.
ignore - useful to exclude some files. again, can be a string or an array of file names you do NOT want to delete within
dir
age.seconds - can be any float number. findRemoveSync then compares it with the file stats and deletes those with modification times older than
age.seconds
limit - can be any integer number. Will limit the number of files to be deleted at single operation to be
limit
prefix - can be any string. Will delete any files that start with
prefix.
maxLevel - advanced: limits filtering to a certain level. useful for performance. recommended for crawling huge directory trees.
test - advanced: set to true for a test run, meaning it does not delete anything but returns a JSON of files/directories it would have deleted. useful for testing.
regex - set to true to treat
files or
dir option strings as regular expression patterns.
as a precaution, nothing happens when there are no options.
the unit tests are good examples on how to use the above arguments.
returns
JSON of files/directories that were deleted. For limit option - will only return number of files deleted.
MIT