With find-process, you can:
We have covered the difference of main OS platform, including Mac OSX, Linux, Windows and Android (with Termux).
Install find-process as a CLI tool:
$ npm install find-process -g
Usage:
Usage: find-process [options] <keyword>
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-t, --type <type> find process by keyword type (pid|port|name)
-p, --port find process by port
-h, --help output usage information
Examples:
$ find-process node # find by name "node"
$ find-process 111 # find by pid "111"
$ find-process -p 80 # find by port "80"
$ find-process -t port 80 # find by port "80"
Example:
You can use npm to install:
$ npm install find-process --save
Usage:
const find = require('find-process');
find('pid', 12345)
.then(function (list) {
console.log(list);
}, function (err) {
console.log(err.stack || err);
})
Promise<Array> find(type, value, [strict])
Arguments
type the type of find, support: port|pid|name
value the value of type, can be RegExp if type is name
strict the optional strict mode is for checking port, pid, or name exactly matches the given one. (on Windows,
.exe can be omitted)
Return
The return value of find-process is Promise, if you use co you can use
yield find(type, value) directly.
The resolved value of promise is an array list of process (
[] means it may be missing on some platforms):
[{
pid: <process id>,
ppid: [parent process id],
uid: [user id (for *nix)],
gid: [user group id (for *nix)],
name: <command/process name>,
bin: <execute path (for *nix)>,
cmd: <full command with args>
}, ...]
Find process which is listening port 80.
const find = require('find-process');
find('port', 80)
.then(function (list) {
if (!list.length) {
console.log('port 80 is free now');
} else {
console.log('%s is listening port 80', list[0].name);
}
})
Find process by pid.
const find = require('find-process');
find('pid', 12345)
.then(function (list) {
console.log(list);
}, function (err) {
console.log(err.stack || err);
});
Find all nginx process.
const find = require('find-process');
find('name', 'nginx', true)
.then(function (list) {
console.log('there are %s nginx process(es)', list.length);
});
We're welcome to receive Pull Request of bugfix or new feature, but please check the list before sending PR: