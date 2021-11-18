With find-process, you can:

find the process which is listening specified port

find the process by pid

find the process by given name or name pattern

We have covered the difference of main OS platform, including Mac OSX, Linux, Windows and Android (with Termux).

CLI

Install find-process as a CLI tool:

$ npm install find-process -g

Usage:

Usage: find-process [options] <keyword> Options: -V, --version output the version number -t, -- type < type > find process by keyword type (pid|port|name) -p, --port find process by port -h, -- help output usage information Examples: $ find-process node $ find-process 111 $ find-process -p 80 $ find-process -t port 80

Example:

Node API

You can use npm to install:

$ npm install find-process --save

Usage:

const find = require ( 'find-process' ); find( 'pid' , 12345 ) .then( function ( list ) { console .log(list); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err.stack || err); })

Synopsis

Promise< Array > find( type , value , [ strict ])

Arguments

type the type of find, support: port|pid|name

the type of find, support: port|pid|name value the value of type, can be RegExp if type is name

the value of type, can be RegExp if type is name strict the optional strict mode is for checking port, pid, or name exactly matches the given one. (on Windows, .exe can be omitted)

Return

The return value of find-process is Promise, if you use co you can use yield find(type, value) directly.

The resolved value of promise is an array list of process ( [] means it may be missing on some platforms):

[{ pid: <process id>, ppid: [parent process id], uid: [user id (for *nix)], gid: [user group id (for *nix)], name: <command/process name>, bin: <execute path (for *nix)>, cmd: <full command with args> }, ...]

Example

Find process which is listening port 80.

const find = require ( 'find-process' ); find( 'port' , 80 ) .then( function ( list ) { if (!list.length) { console .log( 'port 80 is free now' ); } else { console .log( '%s is listening port 80' , list[ 0 ].name); } })

Find process by pid.

const find = require ( 'find-process' ); find( 'pid' , 12345 ) .then( function ( list ) { console .log(list); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err.stack || err); });

Find all nginx process.

const find = require ( 'find-process' ); find( 'name' , 'nginx' , true ) .then( function ( list ) { console .log( 'there are %s nginx process(es)' , list.length); });

Contributing

We're welcome to receive Pull Request of bugfix or new feature, but please check the list before sending PR:

Coding Style Please follow the Standard Style

Please follow the Standard Style Documentation Add documentation for every API change

Add documentation for every API change Unit test Please add unit test for bugfix or new feature

License

MIT