fp

find-pkg

by Jon Schlinkert
2.0.0 (see all)

Find the first directory with a package.json, recursing up, starting with the given directory. Similar to look-up but does not support globs and only searches for package.json. Async and sync.

395K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

find-pkg NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save find-pkg

Usage

const findPkg = require('find-pkg');

promise

findPkg('a/b/c/some/path')
  .then(file => console.log(file)) //=> /User/jonschlinkert/dev/a/b/package.json
  .catch(console.error);

async-await

(async function() {
  const file = await findPkg('a/b/c/some/path');
  console.log(file);
  //=> '/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/a/b/package.json'
})();

callback

findPkg('a/b/c/some/path', function(err, file) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(file);
  //=> '/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/a/b/package.json'
});

sync

const file = findPkg.sync('a/b/c/some/path');
//=> '/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/a/b/package.json'

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on March 28, 2018.

