Find the first directory with a package.json, recursing up, starting with the given directory. Similar to look-up but does not support globs and only searches for package.json. Async and sync.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save find-pkg

Usage

const findPkg = require ( 'find-pkg' );

promise

findPkg( 'a/b/c/some/path' ) .then( file => console .log(file)) .catch( console .error);

async-await

( async function ( ) { const file = await findPkg( 'a/b/c/some/path' ); console .log(file); })();

callback

findPkg( 'a/b/c/some/path' , function ( err, file ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(file); });

sync

const file = findPkg.sync( 'a/b/c/some/path' );

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

