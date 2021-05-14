openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fpd

find-parent-dir

by Thorsten Lorenz
0.3.1 (see all)

Finds the first parent directory that contains a given file or directory.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

917K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

find-parent-dir build status

Finds the first parent directory that contains a given file or directory.

npm install find-parent-dir

// assuming this is called from a file in a subdirectory of /myprojects/foo which contains .git directory
var findParentDir = require('find-parent-dir');

findParentDir(__dirname, '.git', function (err, dir) {
  // has err if some file access error occurred
  console.log(dir); // => /myprojects/foo/
  
  // if parent dir wasn't found, dir is null
})

// Same using `sync` method
var dir;
try { 
  dir = findParentDir.sync(__dirname, '.git');
  console.log(dir); // => /myprojects/foo/
  // if parent dir wasn't found, dir is null
} catch(err) {
  console.error('error', err); 
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial