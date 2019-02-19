Easily find package.json files that you're searching for. It spiders parent
directories for
package.json files and correctly reads the results. It follows
an ES6 iterator design so it should be easy to implement.
The module is released in the public npm registry and can be installed by running:
npm install --save find-package-json
We expose a single function as module interface. So in all examples we assume that you've already required the code as illustrated in the example below:
'use strict';
var finder = require('find-package-json');
The function accepts 1 optional argument which is the directory it should start
searching in or a module object with a
filename key. If nothing is provided
it will default to
process.cwd() as entry point.
As we're build upon the iterator interface you can simply call the
.next()
function of the returned result to find the first package.json. If you don't
like the result, call
.next() again to find the next file. Please do note that
these methods do synchronous API calls in Node.js so they are blocking.
var f = finder(__dirname);
console.log(f.next().value); // the package.json object
console.log(f.next().filename); // the path to the package.json file
You can also search for the global
module object:
var f = finder(module);
console.log(f.next().value); // the package.json object
console.log(f.next().filename); // the path to the package.json file
If there is no more package.json's to be found, the method will set the returned
done key as
true;
var f = finder(__dirname);
f.next().done // false
f.next().done // true
MIT