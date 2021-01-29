This is a little node module to find the path of every parent node_modules directory. It's useful for things like Sass, where you can't specify the exact path to individual modules (in which case findup-sync would be sufficient), and you can't just give an array of parent node_modules which might exist, because it will error if they don't.

In most cases you're trying to find node_modules directories, findup-sync should be sufficient. This library is specifically for if you want an array containing all the parent node_modules paths. If you loop through the output of this library, you should be using findup-sync instead.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var findNodeModules = require ( 'find-node-modules' ); findNodeModules(); findNodeModules({ cwd : './someDir' }); findNodeModules( './someDir' ); findNodeModules({ cwd : './someDir' , relative : false });

License

This is released under the MIT license.