An implementation of the ES6 method Array.prototype.findIndex as a standalone module and a ponyfill.

Finds an item in an array matching a predicate function, and returns its index.

Fast both when thisArg is used and also when it isn't.

usage

npm install find-index

var findIndex = require ( 'find-index/findIndex' ) var findIndex = require ( 'find-index/ponyfill' ) var findLastIndex = require ( 'find-index/findLastIndex' )

findIndex( array , callback[, thisArg]) findLastIndex( array , callback[, thisArg]) Parameters : array The array to operate on. callback Function to execute on each value in the array , taking three arguments: element The current element being processed in the array . index The index of the current element being processed in the array . array The array findIndex was called upon. thisArg Object to use as this when executing callback.

Based on array-findindex

performance