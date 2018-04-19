A simple tool to search text patterns across multiple files
find-in-files is a node module available via npm. You can install it with
$ npm install --save find-in-files
The module exposes two simple functions which expect three parameters each.
// Async
find(pattern, directory, fileFilter)
// Sync
findSync(pattern, directory, fileFilter)
The string you want to search for or object to control regex flags
The directory you want to search in.
A regex you can pass in to only search in files matching the filter.
var findInFiles = require('find-in-files');
Both functions return a promise which will receive the results object. The results object contains the matches, count of matches per file and the lines that match.
{
'fileOne.txt': {
matches: ['found string'],
count: 1,
lines: ['This line contains a found string.']
}
}
findInFiles.find("I'm Brian, and so's my wife!", '.', '.txt$')
.then(function(results) {
for (var result in results) {
var res = results[result];
console.log(
'found "' + res.matches[0] + '" ' + res.count
+ ' times in "' + result + '"'
);
}
});
// Use object to set flags on regular expression. This one will ignore case.
findInFiles.find({'term': "I'm Brian, and so's my wife!", 'flags': 'ig'}, '.', '.txt$')
.then(function(results) {
for (var result in results) {
var res = results[result];
console.log(
'found "' + res.matches[0] + '" ' + res.count
+ ' times in "' + result + '"'
);
}
});
MIT © Philipp Nowinski