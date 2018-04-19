A simple tool to search text patterns across multiple files

Installation

find-in-files is a node module available via npm. You can install it with

$ npm install

Usage

The module exposes two simple functions which expect three parameters each.

find(pattern, directory, fileFilter) findSync(pattern, directory, fileFilter)

pattern [string|object]

The string you want to search for or object to control regex flags

directory [string]

The directory you want to search in.

fileFilter [regex] (optional)

A regex you can pass in to only search in files matching the filter.

var findInFiles = require ( 'find-in-files' );

Both functions return a promise which will receive the results object. The results object contains the matches, count of matches per file and the lines that match.

{ 'fileOne.txt' : { matches : [ 'found string' ], count : 1 , lines : [ 'This line contains a found string.' ] } }

Example

findInFiles.find( "I'm Brian, and so's my wife!" , '.' , '.txt$' ) .then( function ( results ) { for ( var result in results) { var res = results[result]; console .log( 'found "' + res.matches[ 0 ] + '" ' + res.count + ' times in "' + result + '"' ); } });

findInFiles.find({ 'term' : "I'm Brian, and so's my wife!" , 'flags' : 'ig' }, '.' , '.txt$' ) .then( function ( results ) { for ( var result in results) { var res = results[result]; console .log( 'found "' + res.matches[ 0 ] + '" ' + res.count + ' times in "' + result + '"' ); } });

License

MIT © Philipp Nowinski