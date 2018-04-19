openbase logo
fif

find-in-files

by Philipp Nowinski
0.5.0 (see all)

A simple tool to search text patterns across multiple files

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

find-in-files Build Status Coverage Status

A simple tool to search text patterns across multiple files

Installation

find-in-files is a node module available via npm. You can install it with

$ npm install --save find-in-files

Usage

The module exposes two simple functions which expect three parameters each.

// Async
find(pattern, directory, fileFilter)
// Sync
findSync(pattern, directory, fileFilter)

pattern [string|object]

The string you want to search for or object to control regex flags

directory [string]

The directory you want to search in.

fileFilter [regex] (optional)

A regex you can pass in to only search in files matching the filter.

var findInFiles = require('find-in-files');

Both functions return a promise which will receive the results object. The results object contains the matches, count of matches per file and the lines that match.

{
    'fileOne.txt': {
        matches: ['found string'],
        count: 1,
        lines: ['This line contains a found string.']
    }
}

Example

findInFiles.find("I'm Brian, and so's my wife!", '.', '.txt$')
    .then(function(results) {
        for (var result in results) {
            var res = results[result];
            console.log(
                'found "' + res.matches[0] + '" ' + res.count
                + ' times in "' + result + '"'
            );
        }
    });

// Use object to set flags on regular expression. This one will ignore case.
findInFiles.find({'term': "I'm Brian, and so's my wife!", 'flags': 'ig'}, '.', '.txt$')
    .then(function(results) {
        for (var result in results) {
            var res = results[result];
            console.log(
                'found "' + res.matches[0] + '" ' + res.count
                + ' times in "' + result + '"'
            );
        }
    });

License

MIT © Philipp Nowinski

