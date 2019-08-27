openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fi

find-imports

by Cheton Wu
1.1.0 (see all)

Find all imported modules in JavaScript files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

find-imports build status Coverage Status

NPM

Find all imported modules in JavaScript files. It's useful for bundling 3rd-party libraries into a vendor.js using webpack. For example:

var webpack = require('webpack');
var findImports = require('find-imports');

// Webpack Configuration
module.exports = {
    entry: {
        app: [
            './src/index.js'
        ],
        vendor: findImports('src/**/*.{js,jsx}', { flatten: true })
    },
    output: {
        path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'),
        filename: '[name].js'
    },
    plugins: [
        new webpack.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin('vendor', 'vendor.js')
    ]
};

Installation

npm install --save-dev find-imports

Usage

The default options only return package imports:

import findImports from 'find-imports';

const files = [
    // glob pattern
    'src/**/*.{js,jsx}',

    // use negative glob pattern to exclude files
    '!src/**/*.spec.js'
];

findImports(files);
// → { 'src/index.jsx':
//     [ 'lodash',
//       'async',
//       'jsuri',
//       'react',
//       'react-dom',
//       'react-router' ] }

To flatten the output:

findImports(files, { flatten: true });
// → [ 'lodash',
//     'async',
//     'jsuri',
//     'react',
//     'react-dom',
//     'react-router' ]

To return absolute and relative imports:

findImports(files, {
    absoluteImports: true,
    relativeImports: true
});
// → { 'src/index.jsx':
//     [ 'lodash',
//       'async',
//       'jsuri',
//       'react',
//       'react-dom',
//       'react-router',
//       '/index.styl',
//       './index.css' ] }

To only return absolute and relative imports (no packages):

findImports(files, {
    absoluteImports: true,
    relativeImports: true,
    packageImports: false
});
// → { 'src/index.jsx':
//     [ '/index.styl',
//       './index.css' ] }

Options

Below are the options with their default values:

{
    flatten: false,
    packageImports: true,
    absoluteImports: false,
    relativeImports: false
}

flatten

Type: Boolean Default: false

Sets true to flatten the output and filter duplicate ones.

packageImports

Type: Boolean Default: true

Sets true to return package imports.

absoluteImports

Type: Boolean Default: false

Sets true to return absolute imports.

relativeImports

Type: Boolean Default: false

Sets false to return relative imports.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Cheton Wu

Licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial