Find all imported modules in JavaScript files. It's useful for bundling 3rd-party libraries into a vendor.js using webpack. For example:
var webpack = require('webpack');
var findImports = require('find-imports');
// Webpack Configuration
module.exports = {
entry: {
app: [
'./src/index.js'
],
vendor: findImports('src/**/*.{js,jsx}', { flatten: true })
},
output: {
path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: '[name].js'
},
plugins: [
new webpack.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin('vendor', 'vendor.js')
]
};
npm install --save-dev find-imports
The default options only return package imports:
import findImports from 'find-imports';
const files = [
// glob pattern
'src/**/*.{js,jsx}',
// use negative glob pattern to exclude files
'!src/**/*.spec.js'
];
findImports(files);
// → { 'src/index.jsx':
// [ 'lodash',
// 'async',
// 'jsuri',
// 'react',
// 'react-dom',
// 'react-router' ] }
To flatten the output:
findImports(files, { flatten: true });
// → [ 'lodash',
// 'async',
// 'jsuri',
// 'react',
// 'react-dom',
// 'react-router' ]
To return absolute and relative imports:
findImports(files, {
absoluteImports: true,
relativeImports: true
});
// → { 'src/index.jsx':
// [ 'lodash',
// 'async',
// 'jsuri',
// 'react',
// 'react-dom',
// 'react-router',
// '/index.styl',
// './index.css' ] }
To only return absolute and relative imports (no packages):
findImports(files, {
absoluteImports: true,
relativeImports: true,
packageImports: false
});
// → { 'src/index.jsx':
// [ '/index.styl',
// './index.css' ] }
Below are the options with their default values:
{
flatten: false,
packageImports: true,
absoluteImports: false,
relativeImports: false
}
Type:
Boolean Default: false
Sets true to flatten the output and filter duplicate ones.
Type:
Boolean Default: true
Sets true to return package imports.
Type:
Boolean Default: false
Sets true to return absolute imports.
Type:
Boolean Default: false
Sets false to return relative imports.
Copyright (c) 2016 Cheton Wu
Licensed under the MIT License.