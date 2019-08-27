Find all imported modules in JavaScript files. It's useful for bundling 3rd-party libraries into a vendor.js using webpack. For example:

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); var findImports = require ( 'find-imports' ); module .exports = { entry : { app : [ './src/index.js' ], vendor : findImports( 'src/**/*.{js,jsx}' , { flatten : true }) }, output : { path : path.join(__dirname, 'dist' ), filename : '[name].js' }, plugins : [ new webpack.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin( 'vendor' , 'vendor.js' ) ] };

Installation

npm install --save-dev find-imports

Usage

The default options only return package imports:

import findImports from 'find-imports' ; const files = [ 'src/**/*.{js,jsx}' , '!src/**/*.spec.js' ]; findImports(files);

To flatten the output:

findImports(files, { flatten : true });

To return absolute and relative imports:

findImports(files, { absoluteImports : true , relativeImports : true });

To only return absolute and relative imports (no packages):

findImports(files, { absoluteImports : true , relativeImports : true , packageImports : false });

Options

Below are the options with their default values:

{ flatten : false , packageImports : true , absoluteImports : false , relativeImports : false }

flatten

Type: Boolean Default: false

Sets true to flatten the output and filter duplicate ones.

packageImports

Type: Boolean Default: true

Sets true to return package imports.

absoluteImports

Type: Boolean Default: false

Sets true to return absolute imports.

relativeImports

Type: Boolean Default: false

Sets false to return relative imports.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Cheton Wu

Licensed under the MIT License.