ffp

find-free-port

by M H Zed
2.0.0 (see all)

find free local tcp port to listen on

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.9K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

find-free-port

Find free tcp port or pors to listen on. The definition of 'free' port is that connecting to this port and host ('localhost' by default) will not succeed, and thus 'free'.

Installation

npm install find-free-port --save

Examples

Find a free port to listen on that is >= 3000

var fp = require("find-free-port")
fp(3000, function(err, freePort){
});

Find a free port to listen on that is >= 3000 and < 3100

var fp = require("find-free-port")
fp(3000, 3100, function(err, freePort){
});

Find 3 free ports to listen on that is >= 3000 locally

var fp = require("find-free-port")
fp(3000, 3100, '127.0.0.1', 3, function(err, p1, p2, p3){
});

Find a free port that is >= 3000 and at host 192.168.100.1

var fp = require("find-free-port")
fp(3000, "192.168.100.1", function(err, freePort){
});

Promise

If the callback is omitted, then the call returns a Promise that resolve to a list of avaiable ports:

var fp = require("find-free-port")
fp(3000).then(([freep]) => {
    console.log('found ' + freep);
}).catch((err)=>{
    console.error(err);
});

