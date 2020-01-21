openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

find-cycle

by jcoreio
1.0.0 (see all)

find and identify a cycle in a directed graph

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

find-cycle

Build Status Coverage Status semantic-release Commitizen friendly

Searches for a cycle in a directed graph, and tells you the nodes in the first cycle it finds. Should work on your existing data structures without conversion, because it operates on Iterables and a getConnectedNodes adapter function that you provide.

The implementation is a depth-first search using a stack instead of recursion, so it's not limited by the maximum call stack size.

Compatibility

Your environment must support Set, Map, and Symbol.iterator natively or via a polyfill.

Node: 4+

Installation

npm install --save find-cycle

API

findDirectedCycle(startNodes, getConnectedNodes)

const findDirectedCycle = require('find-cycle/directed')

Arguments

startNodes: Iterable<Node>

The nodes to start the search from. Your nodes may be of any primitive or object type besides null or undefined.

getConnectedNodes: (node: Node) => ?(Iterator<Node> | Iterable<Node>)

Given a node in your directed graph, return the nodes connected to it as an Iterator or Iterable. You may return null or undefined if there are no connected nodes.

Returns: ?Array<Node>

An array of nodes in the first cycle found, if any, including each node in the cycle only once.

Examples

With Arrays

const findCycle = require('find-cycle/directed')

const edges = {
  1: [2],
  2: [3],
  3: [4],
  4: [2, 5],
  5: [3],
  7: [8, 9],
  8: [1],
  9: [10, 11],
  10: [11],
  11: [9, 8],
}

const startNodes = [1]
const getConnectedNodes = node => edges[node]

expect(findCycle(startNodes, getConnectedNodes)).to.deep.equal([2, 3, 4])

With Sets/Maps

const findCycle = require('find-cycle/directed'
const edges = new Map([
  [1, new Set([2])],
  [2, new Set([3])],
  [3, new Set([4])],
  [4, new Set([2, 5])],
  [5, new Set([3])],
  [7, new Set([8, 9])],
  [8, new Set([1])],
  [9, new Set([10, 11])],
  [10, new Set([11])],
  [11, new Set([9, 8])],
])

const startNodes = new Set([1])
const getConnectedNodes = node => edges.get(node)

expect(findCycle(startNodes, getConnectedNodes)).to.deep.equal([2, 3, 4])

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial