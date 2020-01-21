Searches for a cycle in a directed graph, and tells you the nodes in the first cycle it finds. Should work on your existing data structures without conversion, because it operates on Iterables and a getConnectedNodes adapter function that you provide.

The implementation is a depth-first search using a stack instead of recursion, so it's not limited by the maximum call stack size.

Compatibility

Your environment must support Set , Map , and Symbol.iterator natively or via a polyfill.

Node: 4+

Installation

npm install --save find-cycle

API

const findDirectedCycle = require ( 'find-cycle/directed' )

Arguments

The nodes to start the search from. Your nodes may be of any primitive or object type besides null or undefined .

Given a node in your directed graph, return the nodes connected to it as an Iterator or Iterable . You may return null or undefined if there are no connected nodes.

An array of nodes in the first cycle found, if any, including each node in the cycle only once.

Examples

With Arrays

const findCycle = require ( 'find-cycle/directed' ) const edges = { 1 : [ 2 ], 2 : [ 3 ], 3 : [ 4 ], 4 : [ 2 , 5 ], 5 : [ 3 ], 7 : [ 8 , 9 ], 8 : [ 1 ], 9 : [ 10 , 11 ], 10 : [ 11 ], 11 : [ 9 , 8 ], } const startNodes = [ 1 ] const getConnectedNodes = node => edges[node] expect(findCycle(startNodes, getConnectedNodes)).to.deep.equal([ 2 , 3 , 4 ])

With Sets/Maps