Finds the first matching config file, if any, in the current directory, nearest ancestor, or user's home directory. Supports finding files within a subdirectory of an ancestor directory. Configurable with defaults set to support the XDG Base Directory Specification for configuration files.

Because this module is intended to find consistently named configuration files, it is case-sensitive and does not support globs. If you need a more generic solution, see findup-sync or look-up.

Algorithm

Where X is the current directory:

If X/file.ext exists, return it. STOP If X/.dir/file.ext exists, return it. STOP If X has a parent directory, change X to parent. GO TO 1 Return NULL.

Install

With Node.js:

npm install find-config

Usage

var findConfig = require ( 'find-config' ); var pkg = findConfig( 'package.json' ); var foo = findConfig( '.foorc' ); var foo = findConfig( '.foorc' , { dot : true }); var foo = findConfig( 'bar' , { module : true }); var foo = findConfig( 'baz.json' , { dir : 'some/path' }); var foo = findConfig( 'qux.json' , { cwd : '/other/dir' , dir : 'some/path' }); var pkg = findConfig.require( 'package.json' ); var foo = findConfig.read( '.foorc' );

API

filename String - Name of the configuration file to find.

- Name of the configuration file to find. options {Object=} cwd {String=} - Directory in which to start looking. (Default: process.cwd() ) dir {String=} - An optional subdirectory to check at each level. (Default: '.config' ) dot {Boolean=} - Whether to keep the leading dot in the filename in dir . (Default: false ) home {Boolean=} - Whether to also check the user's home directory. (Default: true ) module {Boolean=} - Whether to use Node.js module resolution. (Default: false )



Synchronously find the first config file matching a given name in the current directory or the nearest ancestor directory.

filename String - Name of the configuration file to find.

- Name of the configuration file to find. options {Object=} - Same as findConfig() .

Finds first matching config file, if any and returns the matched directories and config file path.

filename String - Name of the configuration file to find.

- Name of the configuration file to find. options {Object=} - Same as findConfig() with two additions. encoding {String} - File encoding. (Default: 'utf8' ). flag {String} - Flag. (Default: 'r' ).

- Same as with two additions.

Finds and reads the first matching config file, if any.

var yaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ); var travis = yaml.safeLoad(findConfig.read( '.travis.yml' ));

filename String - Name of the configuration file to find.

- Name of the configuration file to find. options {Object=} - Same as findConfig() .

Finds and requires the first matching config file, if any. Implies module is true .

var version = findConfig.require( 'package.json' ).version;

