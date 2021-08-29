openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

find-cache-dir

by avajs
3.3.2 (see all)

Finds the common standard cache directory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.6M

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

find-cache-dir Coverage Status

Finds the common standard cache directory

The nyc and AVA projects decided to standardize on a common directory structure for storing cache information:

# nyc
./node_modules/.cache/nyc

# ava
./node_modules/.cache/ava

# your-module
./node_modules/.cache/your-module

This module makes it easy to correctly locate the cache directory according to this shared spec. If this pattern becomes ubiquitous, clearing the cache for multiple dependencies becomes easy and consistent:

rm -rf ./node_modules/.cache

If you decide to adopt this pattern, please file a PR adding your name to the list of adopters below.

Install

$ npm install find-cache-dir

Usage

const findCacheDir = require('find-cache-dir');

findCacheDir({name: 'unicorns'});
//=> '/user/path/node-modules/.cache/unicorns'

API

findCacheDir(options?)

Finds the cache directory using the supplied options. The algorithm checks for the CACHE_DIR environmental variable and uses it if it is not set to true, false, 1 or 0. If one is not found, it tries to find a package.json file, searching every parent directory of the cwd specified (or implied from other options). It returns a string containing the absolute path to the cache directory, or undefined if package.json was never found or if the node_modules directory is unwritable.

options

Type: object

name

Required\ Type: string

Should be the same as your project name in package.json.

files

Type: string[] | string

An array of files that will be searched for a common parent directory. This common parent directory will be used in lieu of the cwd option below.

cwd

Type: string\ Default process.cwd()

Directory to start searching for a package.json from.

create

Type: boolean\ Default false

If true, the directory will be created synchronously before returning.

thunk

Type: boolean\ Default false

If true, this modifies the return type to be a function that is a thunk for path.join(theFoundCacheDirectory).

const thunk = findCacheDir({name: 'foo', thunk: true});

thunk();
//=> '/some/path/node_modules/.cache/foo'

thunk('bar.js')
//=> '/some/path/node_modules/.cache/foo/bar.js'

thunk('baz', 'quz.js')
//=> '/some/path/node_modules/.cache/foo/baz/quz.js'

This is helpful for actually putting actual files in the cache!

Tips

  • To test modules using find-cache-dir, set the CACHE_DIR environment variable to temporarily override the directory that is resolved.

Adopters

Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial