Finds the common standard cache directory
The
nyc and
AVA projects decided to standardize on a common directory structure for storing cache information:
# nyc
./node_modules/.cache/nyc
# ava
./node_modules/.cache/ava
# your-module
./node_modules/.cache/your-module
This module makes it easy to correctly locate the cache directory according to this shared spec. If this pattern becomes ubiquitous, clearing the cache for multiple dependencies becomes easy and consistent:
rm -rf ./node_modules/.cache
If you decide to adopt this pattern, please file a PR adding your name to the list of adopters below.
$ npm install find-cache-dir
const findCacheDir = require('find-cache-dir');
findCacheDir({name: 'unicorns'});
//=> '/user/path/node-modules/.cache/unicorns'
Finds the cache directory using the supplied options. The algorithm checks for the
CACHE_DIR environmental variable and uses it if it is not set to
true,
false,
1 or
0. If one is not found, it tries to find a
package.json file, searching every parent directory of the
cwd specified (or implied from other options). It returns a
string containing the absolute path to the cache directory, or
undefined if
package.json was never found or if the
node_modules directory is unwritable.
Type:
object
Required\
Type:
string
Should be the same as your project name in
package.json.
Type:
string[] | string
An array of files that will be searched for a common parent directory. This common parent directory will be used in lieu of the
cwd option below.
Type:
string\
Default
process.cwd()
Directory to start searching for a
package.json from.
Type:
boolean\
Default
false
If
true, the directory will be created synchronously before returning.
Type:
boolean\
Default
false
If
true, this modifies the return type to be a function that is a thunk for
path.join(theFoundCacheDirectory).
const thunk = findCacheDir({name: 'foo', thunk: true});
thunk();
//=> '/some/path/node_modules/.cache/foo'
thunk('bar.js')
//=> '/some/path/node_modules/.cache/foo/bar.js'
thunk('baz', 'quz.js')
//=> '/some/path/node_modules/.cache/foo/baz/quz.js'
This is helpful for actually putting actual files in the cache!
find-cache-dir, set the
CACHE_DIR environment variable to temporarily override the directory that is resolved.