Helper function to retrieve the closest Babel configuration from a specific directory.
npm install --save find-babel-config
// directory can be an absolute or relative path
// If it's a relative path, it is relative to the current working directory (process.cwd())
const directory = 'src';
findBabelConfig(directory).then(({ file, config }) => {
if (file) {
// file is the file in which the config is found
console.log(file);
// config is a JS plain object with the babel config
console.log(config);
}
});
const directory = 'src';
const { file, config } = findBabelConfig.sync(directory);
// if file === null, the config wasn't found. (Also config === null)
if (file) {
console.log(file);
console.log(config);
}
A second parameter can be given to
findBabelConfig, it specifies the
depth of search. By default, this value is
Infinity but you can set the value you want:
findBabelConfig('src', 10).
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.