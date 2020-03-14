openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fbc

find-babel-config

by Tommy
1.2.0 (see all)

Find the closest babel config based on a directory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4M

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

find-babel-config

npm Build Status Coverage Status

Helper function to retrieve the closest Babel configuration from a specific directory.

Installation

npm install --save find-babel-config

Usage

Async

// directory can be an absolute or relative path
// If it's a relative path, it is relative to the current working directory (process.cwd())
const directory = 'src';
findBabelConfig(directory).then(({ file, config }) => {
    if (file) {
        // file is the file in which the config is found
        console.log(file);
        // config is a JS plain object with the babel config
        console.log(config);
    }
});

Sync

// directory can be an absolute or relative path
// If it's a relative path, it is relative to the current working directory (process.cwd())
const directory = 'src';
const { file, config } = findBabelConfig.sync(directory);
// if file === null, the config wasn't found. (Also config === null)
if (file) {
    // file is the file in which the config is found
    console.log(file);
    // config is a JS plain object with the babel config
    console.log(config);
}

A second parameter can be given to findBabelConfig, it specifies the depth of search. By default, this value is Infinity but you can set the value you want: findBabelConfig('src', 10).

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial