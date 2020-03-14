Helper function to retrieve the closest Babel configuration from a specific directory.

Installation

npm install --save find-babel-config

Usage

Async

const directory = 'src' ; findBabelConfig(directory).then( ( { file, config } ) => { if (file) { console .log(file); console .log(config); } });

Sync

const directory = 'src' ; const { file, config } = findBabelConfig.sync(directory); if (file) { console .log(file); console .log(config); }

A second parameter can be given to findBabelConfig , it specifies the depth of search. By default, this value is Infinity but you can set the value you want: findBabelConfig('src', 10) .

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.