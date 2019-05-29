openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fin

find

by Yuan Chuan
0.3.0 (see all)

Find files or directories by name

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

838K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Warning

I no longer maintain this lib, please use other alternatives.

find Status

Find files or directories by name.

NPM

Installation

$ npm install --save find

Examples

Find all files in current directory.

var find = require('find');

find.file(__dirname, function(files) {
  console.log(files.length);
})

Filter by regular expression.

find.file(/\.js$/, __dirname, function(files) {
  console.log(files.length);
})

Features

  • Recursively search each sub-directories
  • Asynchronously or synchronously
  • Filtering by regular expression or string comparing

Changelog

0.3.0

  • Added .use() method

0.2.0

  • The first pattern option is now optional
  • Will follow symbolic links

API

.file([pattern,] root, callback)

find.file(__dirname, function(files) {
  //
})

.dir([pattern,] root, callback)

find.dir(__dirname, function(dirs) {
  //
})

.eachfile([pattern,] root, action)

find.eachfile(__dirname, function(file) {
  //
})

.eachdir([pattern,] root, action)

find.eachdir(__dirname, function(dir) {
  //
})

.fileSync([pattern,] root)

var files = find.fileSync(__dirname);

.dirSync([pattern,] root)

var dirs = find.dirSync(__dirname);

.error([callback])

Handling errors in asynchronous interfaces

find
  .file(__dirname, function(file) {
    //
  })
  .error(function(err) {
    if (err) {
      //
    }
  })

.end([callback])

Detect end in find.eachfile and find.eachdir

find
  .eachfile(__dirname, function(file) {
    //
  })
  .end(function() {
    console.log('find end');
  })

.use(Options)

  • fs: The internal fs object to be used.
const { fs, vol } = require('memfs');

const json = {
  './README.md': '1',
  './src/index.js': '2'
};

vol.fromJSON(json, '/app');

find
  .use({ fs: fs })
  .file('/app', console.log);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial