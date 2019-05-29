Warning

I no longer maintain this lib, please use other alternatives.

find

Find files or directories by name.

Installation

$ npm install --save find

Examples

Find all files in current directory.

var find = require ( 'find' ); find.file(__dirname, function ( files ) { console .log(files.length); })

Filter by regular expression.

find.file( /\.js$/ , __dirname, function ( files ) { console .log(files.length); })

Features

Recursively search each sub-directories

Asynchronously or synchronously

Filtering by regular expression or string comparing

Changelog

Added .use() method

The first pattern option is now optional

option is now optional Will follow symbolic links

API

find.file(__dirname, function ( files ) { })

find.dir(__dirname, function ( dirs ) { })

find.eachfile(__dirname, function ( file ) { })

find.eachdir(__dirname, function ( dir ) { })

var files = find.fileSync(__dirname);

var dirs = find.dirSync(__dirname);

Handling errors in asynchronous interfaces

find .file(__dirname, function ( file ) { }) .error( function ( err ) { if (err) { } })

Detect end in find.eachfile and find.eachdir

find .eachfile(__dirname, function ( file ) { }) .end( function ( ) { console .log( 'find end' ); })

fs : The internal fs object to be used.