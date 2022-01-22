Get, set, or delete a property from a nested object using a dot path MAIN DIFFERENCE FROM sindresorhus/dot-prop is that it will not throw errors when you do get({ a: null }, 'a.b.c')

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const dotProp = require ( 'dot-prop' ); dotProp.get({ foo : { bar : 'unicorn' }}, 'foo.bar' ); dotProp.get({ foo : { bar : 'a' }}, 'foo.notDefined.deep' ); dotProp.get({ foo : { 'dot.dot' : 'unicorn' }}, 'foo.dot\\.dot' ); const obj = { foo : { bar : 'a' }}; dotProp.set(obj, 'foo.bar' , 'b' ); console .log(obj); dotProp.set(obj, 'foo.baz' , 'x' ); console .log(obj); const obj = { foo : { bar : 'a' }}; dotProp.delete(obj, 'foo.bar' ); console .log(obj); obj.foo.bar = { x : 'y' , y : 'x' }; dotProp.delete(obj, 'foo.bar.x' ); console .log(obj);

API

obj

Type: object

Object to get, set, or delete the path value.

path

Type: string

Path of the property in the object. Use . for nested objects or \\. to add a . in a key.

value

Type: any

Value to set at path .

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus