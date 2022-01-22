Get, set, or delete a property from a nested object using a dot path MAIN DIFFERENCE FROM sindresorhus/dot-prop is that it will not throw errors when you do get({ a: null }, 'a.b.c')
$ npm install --save dot-prop
const dotProp = require('dot-prop');
// getter
dotProp.get({foo: {bar: 'unicorn'}}, 'foo.bar');
//=> 'unicorn'
dotProp.get({foo: {bar: 'a'}}, 'foo.notDefined.deep');
//=> undefined
dotProp.get({foo: {'dot.dot': 'unicorn'}}, 'foo.dot\\.dot');
//=> 'unicorn'
// setter
const obj = {foo: {bar: 'a'}};
dotProp.set(obj, 'foo.bar', 'b');
console.log(obj);
//=> {foo: {bar: 'b'}}
dotProp.set(obj, 'foo.baz', 'x');
console.log(obj);
//=> {foo: {bar: 'b', baz: 'x'}}
// deleter
const obj = {foo: {bar: 'a'}};
dotProp.delete(obj, 'foo.bar');
console.log(obj);
//=> {foo: {}}
obj.foo.bar = {x: 'y', y: 'x'};
dotProp.delete(obj, 'foo.bar.x');
console.log(obj);
//=> {foo: {bar: {y: 'x'}}}
Type:
object
Object to get, set, or delete the
path value.
Type:
string
Path of the property in the object. Use
. for nested objects or
\\. to add a
. in a key.
Type:
any
Value to set at
path.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus