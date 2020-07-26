Financial

A Zero-Dependency TypeScript / JavaScript financial utility library inspired by numpy-financial that can be used on Node.js, Deno and the browser.

It does support the same functionality offered by numpy-financial but it only supports scalar JavaScript number values (NO numpy-like array values) and it does NOT support arbitrary-precision signed decimal numbers (such as decimal.js, big.js or bignumber.js).

📖 API DOCS 📖 : financialjs.netlify.app

Install

With npm :

npm install --save-dev financial

Or, with yarn :

yarn add financial

Example usage

import { fv } from 'financial' fv( 0.05 / 12 , 10 * 12 , -100 , -100 )

Module formats

This library exports its functionality using different module formats.

Commonjs

const financial = require ( 'financial' )

or, leveraging destructuring

const { fv, pmt } = require ( 'financial' )

An optimized Commonjs for browsers can be imported directly from the web:

< script src = "https://www.npmcdn.com/financial@x.y.z/dist/financial.cjs.production.min.js" > </ script >

Note: make sure you replace the x.y.z with the correct version you want to use.

ESM (EcmaScript Modules)

Also working with Typescript

import { fv, pmt } from 'financial'

There's no default export in the ESM implementation, so you have to explicitely import the functionality you need, one by one.

Use with Deno

Make sure you specify the version you prefer in the import URL:

import { assertEquals } from 'https://deno.land/std/testing/asserts.ts' import * as f from 'https://deno.land/x/npm:financial@0.1.1/src/financial.ts' assertEquals(f.fv( 0.05 / 12 , 10 * 12 , -100 , -100 ), 15692.928894335755 )

Implemented functions and Documentation

Click on the function name to get the full documentation for every function, or check out the full programmatic documentation at financialjs.netlify.app.

Local Development

Below is a list of commands you will probably find useful.

npm start or yarn start : Runs the project in development/watch mode. Your project will be rebuilt upon changes.

or : Runs the project in development/watch mode. Your project will be rebuilt upon changes. npm run build or yarn build : Bundles the package to the dist folder. The package is optimized and bundled with Rollup into multiple format (CommonJS, UMD, and ES Module).

or : Bundles the package to the folder. The package is optimized and bundled with Rollup into multiple format (CommonJS, UMD, and ES Module). npm run build:docs or yarn build:docs : Builds the API documentation in the docs folder using typedoc .

or : Builds the API documentation in the folder using . npm test or yarn test : Runs the test watcher (Jest) in an interactive mode. it runs tests related to files changed since the last commit.

or : Runs the test watcher (Jest) in an interactive mode. it runs tests related to files changed since the last commit. npm run test:watch or yarn test:watch : runs the tests in watch mode

Test with Deno

To test with Deno, run:

deno test test /deno.ts

Contributing

Everyone is very welcome to contribute to this project. You can contribute just by submitting bugs or suggesting improvements by opening an issue on GitHub.

You can also submit PRs as long as you adhere with the code standards and write tests for the proposed changes.

License

Licensed under MIT License. © Luciano Mammino.