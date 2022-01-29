FINANCE
This module contains an implementation of Markowitz algorithm for the
portfolio optimization, a routine for retrieving historical prices from Yahoo,
statistical information for stocks and a routine for calculating implied
volatility using Black and Scholes formula.
Example
See examples directory.
For a frontend, see node-conpa.
Installation
To install with npm:
npm install finance
Tested with Node.js 14.x, R 3.4.3 and Rserve 1.7.3.
Methods
keystatistics.getKeyStatistics(params, callback)
It retrieves the key statistics for the stocks and returns an array of objects
to create an uneditable form on front-end side.
Params
Callback response
optionchain.getOptionChainFromYahoo(params, callback)
It retrieves the strike values for calls and puts from Yahoo! Finance.
Params
- symbol asset symbol.
- expiration expiration month. Has to be in the form: "YYYY-MM-DD", example: "2016-01-03".
Callback response
-
optionChain
- strike strike value of the asset.
- expDateStr expire date (string).
- expDate expire date (Date).
- now Date.
- calls vector of call values.
- puts vector of put values.
parsecsv.parse(arr, options)
Arguments
performances.getPerformances(x, weights)
It calculates the weighted performance for a matrix.
Arguments
- x matrix containing the values (i.e. the asset returns).
- weights the weights
Returns a vector containing the weighted perfomance of the matrix.
portfolio.getOptimalPortfolio(params, callback, config)
It creates an optimal portfolio. If config is defined, the method call a
Rserve instance, otherwise a native implementation is used.
Params
- prods vector of symbols.
- referenceDate reference date (String).
- targetReturn weekly target return, if undefined, the mean of returns.
- lows vector of constraints.
- highs vector of constraints.
- shorts a logical indicating whether shortsales are allowed.
Callback response
-
perf performances vector.
-
message error message, if empty the optimization is fine.
-
optim details of quadprog response.
- solution vector of weights.
- value the value of the quadratic function at the solution.
- unconstrained_solution vector of the unconstrained minimizer.
- iterations the number of iterations the algorithm needed.
- iact vector with the indices of the active constraints at the solution.
- message error message, if empty the optimization is fine.
- pm portfolio return.
- ps portfolio risk.
Config
- host hostname or ip address of R instance.
- port port of Rserve instance.
- user username for remote connection of Rserve instance.
- password password for remote connection of Rserve instance.
- debug boolean to enable rio logging.
portfolio.getScriptOptimalPortfolio(params, callback)
It retrieves the source code of the R script calculating the optimal portfolio.
Params See portfolio.getOptimalPortfolio.
Callback response
- source the source code of the script.
quotes.getQuotes(symbol, refDate, callback)
It retrieves the prices from Yahoo! finance.
Arguments
- symbol asset symbol.
- refDate reference date (Date).
Callback response
-
error calback error.
-
symbol asset symbol.
-
prices
- beforeRefDate CSV string of prices before reference date.
- afterRefDate CSV string of prices after reference date.
returns.getReturns(symbols, refDate, callback)
It retrieves the prices from Yahoo! finance and calculates the log returns of
the close prices.
Arguments
- symbols vector containing the symbols of the assets.
- refDate reference date (String).
Callback response
-
returns
- message message error.
- beforeRefDate vector of log returns of close prices before reference date.
- afterRefDate vector of log returns of close prices after reference date.
riskfreerate.getRiskFreeRateFromYahoo(callback)
It retrieves the risk free rate from Yahoo! Finance.
Callback response
volatility.getImpliedVolatility(params, callback)
It calculates the implied volatility for an option using Black and Scholes
formula.
Arguments
Callback response
-
option
- strike strike of the asset.
- riskfree risk free rate.
- expDate expire date (string).
- callVolatility implied volatility for the calls.
- putVolatility implied volatility for the puts.