This module contains an implementation of Markowitz algorithm for the portfolio optimization, a routine for retrieving historical prices from Yahoo, statistical information for stocks and a routine for calculating implied volatility using Black and Scholes formula.

Example

See examples directory.

For a frontend, see node-conpa.

Installation

To install with npm:

npm install finance

Tested with Node.js 14.x, R 3.4.3 and Rserve 1.7.3.

Methods

It retrieves the key statistics for the stocks and returns an array of objects to create an uneditable form on front-end side.

Params

symbol asset symbol.

Callback response

keyStatistics object.

It retrieves the strike values for calls and puts from Yahoo! Finance.

Params

symbol asset symbol.

expiration expiration month. Has to be in the form: "YYYY-MM-DD", example: "2016-01-03".

Callback response

optionChain strike strike value of the asset. expDateStr expire date (string). expDate expire date (Date). now Date. calls vector of call values. puts vector of put values.



Arguments

arr is the string containing the comma separated value content.

options skipHeader flag to skip the first row (dafault false). delimeter is the delimeter between the fields (default ","). reverse to reverse the rows (default false). column is the column to extract (default 0). replaceZeroes flag to replace zeroes with the previous value (default false). skipNRecords flag to skip records (default 0).



It calculates the weighted performance for a matrix.

Arguments

x matrix containing the values (i.e. the asset returns).

weights the weights

Returns a vector containing the weighted perfomance of the matrix.

It creates an optimal portfolio. If config is defined, the method call a Rserve instance, otherwise a native implementation is used.

Params

prods vector of symbols.

referenceDate reference date (String).

targetReturn weekly target return, if undefined, the mean of returns.

lows vector of constraints.

highs vector of constraints.

shorts a logical indicating whether shortsales are allowed.

Callback response

perf performances vector.

message error message, if empty the optimization is fine.

optim details of quadprog response. solution vector of weights. value the value of the quadratic function at the solution. unconstrained_solution vector of the unconstrained minimizer. iterations the number of iterations the algorithm needed. iact vector with the indices of the active constraints at the solution. message error message, if empty the optimization is fine. pm portfolio return. ps portfolio risk.



Config

host hostname or ip address of R instance.

port port of Rserve instance.

user username for remote connection of Rserve instance.

password password for remote connection of Rserve instance.

debug boolean to enable rio logging.

It retrieves the source code of the R script calculating the optimal portfolio.

Params See portfolio.getOptimalPortfolio.

Callback response

source the source code of the script.

It retrieves the prices from Yahoo! finance.

Arguments

symbol asset symbol.

refDate reference date (Date).

Callback response

error calback error.

symbol asset symbol.

prices beforeRefDate CSV string of prices before reference date. afterRefDate CSV string of prices after reference date.



It retrieves the prices from Yahoo! finance and calculates the log returns of the close prices.

Arguments

symbols vector containing the symbols of the assets.

refDate reference date (String).

Callback response

returns message message error. beforeRefDate vector of log returns of close prices before reference date. afterRefDate vector of log returns of close prices after reference date.



It retrieves the risk free rate from Yahoo! Finance.

Callback response

riskfree risk free rate.

It calculates the implied volatility for an option using Black and Scholes formula.

Arguments

symbol asset symbol.

Callback response