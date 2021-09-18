Node.js function to invoke as the final step to respond to HTTP request.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install finalhandler
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
Returns function to be invoked as the final step for the given
req and
res.
This function is to be invoked as
fn(err). If
err is falsy, the handler will
write out a 404 response to the
res. If it is truthy, an error response will
be written out to the
res or
res will be terminated if a response has already
started.
When an error is written, the following information is added to the response:
res.statusCode is set from
err.status (or
err.statusCode). If
this value is outside the 4xx or 5xx range, it will be set to 500.
res.statusMessage is set according to the status code.
env is
'production', otherwise will be
err.stack.
err.headers object.
The final handler will also unpipe anything from
req when it is invoked.
By default, the environment is determined by
NODE_ENV variable, but it can be
overridden by this option.
Provide a function to be called with the
err when it exists. Can be used for
writing errors to a central location without excessive function generation. Called
as
onerror(err, req, res).
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var http = require('http')
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var done = finalhandler(req, res)
done()
})
server.listen(3000)
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var fs = require('fs')
var http = require('http')
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var done = finalhandler(req, res)
fs.readFile('index.html', function (err, buf) {
if (err) return done(err)
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/html')
res.end(buf)
})
})
server.listen(3000)
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var http = require('http')
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
var serve = serveStatic('public')
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var done = finalhandler(req, res)
serve(req, res, done)
})
server.listen(3000)
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var fs = require('fs')
var http = require('http')
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var done = finalhandler(req, res, { onerror: logerror })
fs.readFile('index.html', function (err, buf) {
if (err) return done(err)
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/html')
res.end(buf)
})
})
server.listen(3000)
function logerror (err) {
console.error(err.stack || err.toString())
}