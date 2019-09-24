🏁 Final Form Submit Listener 🧐

Decorator for 🏁 Final Form that will call provided callbacks when submission is attempted, succeeds, or fails.

Installation

npm install --save final-form final-form-submit-listener

or

yarn add final-form final-form-submit-listener

Usage

🏁 Final Form Usage

import { createForm } from 'final-form' import createDecorator from 'final-form-submit-listener' const form = createForm({ onSubmit }) const decorator = createDecorator() const undecorate = decorator(form)

🏁 React Final Form Usage

import React from 'react' import { Form, Field } from 'react-final-form' import createDecorator from 'final-form-submit-listener' const submitListener = createDecorator({ beforeSubmit : formApi => { }, afterSubmitSucceeded : formApi => { }, afterSubmitFailed : formApi => { }, }) ... <Form onSubmit={submit} decorators={[ submitListener ]} validate={validate} render={({ handleSubmit }) => < form onSubmit = {handleSubmit} > ... inputs here ... </ form > } />

API

createDecorator: ({ beforeSubmit?: BeforeSubmit, afterSubmitSucceeded?: AfterSubmit, afterSubmitFailed?: AfterSubmit) => Decorator

A function that takes optional callback functions and provides a 🏁 Final Form Decorator that will listen for submission events and call the callbacks.

Types

AfterSubmit: (form: FormApi) => void

A callback that is given the 🏁Final Form instance ( FormApi ).

BeforeSubmit: (form: FormApi) => void | false