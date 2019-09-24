🏁 Final Form Set Field Touched

Mutator for setting a field as "touched" in 🏁 Final Form.

Installation

npm install --save final-form-set-field-touched

or

yarn add final-form-set-field-touched

Usage

import { createForm } from 'final-form' import setFieldTouched from 'final-form-set-field-touched' const form = createForm({ mutators : { setFieldTouched }, onSubmit }) form.mutators.setFieldTouched( 'firstName' , true ) form.registerField( 'firstName' , fieldState => { const { touched } = fieldState }, { touched : true } )

Mutator

form.mutators.setFieldTouched(name: string, touched: boolean) => void