Mutator for setting a field as "touched" in 🏁 Final Form.
npm install --save final-form-set-field-touched
or
yarn add final-form-set-field-touched
import { createForm } from 'final-form'
import setFieldTouched from 'final-form-set-field-touched'
// Create Form
const form = createForm({
mutators: { setFieldTouched },
onSubmit
})
form.mutators.setFieldTouched('firstName', true)
form.registerField(
'firstName',
fieldState => {
const { touched } = fieldState // true
},
{
// ...other subscription items
touched: true
}
)
form.mutators.setFieldTouched(name: string, touched: boolean) => void
Sets the specified field's
touched flag to the boolean value provided.