final-form-set-field-touched

by final-form
1.0.1 (see all)

Mutator for setting a field as "touched" in 🏁 Final Form

Readme

🏁 Final Form Set Field Touched

Mutator for setting a field as "touched" in 🏁 Final Form.

Installation

npm install --save final-form-set-field-touched

or

yarn add final-form-set-field-touched

Usage

import { createForm } from 'final-form'
import setFieldTouched from 'final-form-set-field-touched'

// Create Form
const form = createForm({
  mutators: { setFieldTouched },
  onSubmit
})

form.mutators.setFieldTouched('firstName', true)

form.registerField(
  'firstName',
  fieldState => {
    const { touched } = fieldState // true
  },
  {
    // ...other subscription items
    touched: true
  }
)

Mutator

form.mutators.setFieldTouched(name: string, touched: boolean) => void

Sets the specified field's touched flag to the boolean value provided.

100
