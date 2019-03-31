openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ffm

final-form-material-ui

by Igor Golovin
0.3.0 (see all)

A set of wrapper components to facilitate using Material UI with Final Form

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Material UI Forms

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Final Form Material UI

NPM Version NPM Downloads

A set of wrapper components to facilitate using Material-UI with Final Form.

Available fields

import {TextField, Checkbox, Radio, Select, Input} from 'final-form-material-ui';
TextField
import React from 'react';
import {Field} from 'react-final-form';
import {TextField} from 'final-form-material-ui';

<Field
    name="domain"
    type="text"
    component={TextField}
    label="Domain"
    margin="normal"
    fullWidth
/>
Input
import React from 'react';
import {Field} from 'react-final-form';
import {Input} from 'final-form-material-ui';
import InputAdornment from '@material-ui/core/InputAdornment';

<Field
    name="password"
    component={Input}
    className="input"
    type="password"
    placeholder="Password"
    endAdornment={
        <InputAdornment position="end">
            <Link className="inputLink" to="/forgot">
                Forgot password?
            </Link>
        </InputAdornment>
    }
/>
Select

Use can pass any props from Select docs to Field. Additional props for Field:

  • label - label for select
  • formControlProps - object of props for FormControl component
import React from 'react';
import {Field} from 'react-final-form';
import {Select} from 'final-form-material-ui';
import MenuItem from '@material-ui/core/MenuItem';

<Field
    name="city"
    label="Select city"
    formControlProps={{className: 'my-class'}}
    component={Select}
>
    <MenuItem value="London">
        London
    </MenuItem>
    
    <MenuItem value="Paris">
        Paris
    </MenuItem>
</Field>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

formik-material-uiBindings for using Formik with Material-UI
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
56K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mr
mui-rffMUI 5 / Material UI + React Final Form
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@rjsf/material-uiA React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
27K
rmu
react-material-ui-form-validatorSimple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
25K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rjf
react-jsonschema-form-material-ui:scroll: Universal JSON Schema Form - Currently Support for React - Material UI components for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
570
uniforms-materialA React library for building forms from any schema.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 43 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial