Final Form Material UI

A set of wrapper components to facilitate using Material-UI with Final Form.

Available fields

import {TextField, Checkbox, Radio, Select, Input} from 'final-form-material-ui' ;

TextField

import React from 'react' ; import {Field} from 'react-final-form' ; import {TextField} from 'final-form-material-ui' ; < Field name = "domain" type = "text" component = {TextField} label = "Domain" margin = "normal" fullWidth />

Input

import React from 'react' ; import {Field} from 'react-final-form' ; import {Input} from 'final-form-material-ui' ; import InputAdornment from '@material-ui/core/InputAdornment' ; < Field name = "password" component = {Input} className = "input" type = "password" placeholder = "Password" endAdornment = { < InputAdornment position = "end" > < Link className = "inputLink" to = "/forgot" > Forgot password? </ Link > </ InputAdornment > } />

Select

Use can pass any props from Select docs to Field . Additional props for Field :

label - label for select

- label for select formControlProps - object of props for FormControl component