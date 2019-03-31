A set of wrapper components to facilitate using Material-UI with Final Form.
import {TextField, Checkbox, Radio, Select, Input} from 'final-form-material-ui';
import React from 'react';
import {Field} from 'react-final-form';
import {TextField} from 'final-form-material-ui';
<Field
name="domain"
type="text"
component={TextField}
label="Domain"
margin="normal"
fullWidth
/>
import React from 'react';
import {Field} from 'react-final-form';
import {Input} from 'final-form-material-ui';
import InputAdornment from '@material-ui/core/InputAdornment';
<Field
name="password"
component={Input}
className="input"
type="password"
placeholder="Password"
endAdornment={
<InputAdornment position="end">
<Link className="inputLink" to="/forgot">
Forgot password?
</Link>
</InputAdornment>
}
/>
Use can pass any props from
Select docs to
Field.
Additional props for
Field:
label - label for select
formControlProps - object of props for
FormControl component
import React from 'react';
import {Field} from 'react-final-form';
import {Select} from 'final-form-material-ui';
import MenuItem from '@material-ui/core/MenuItem';
<Field
name="city"
label="Select city"
formControlProps={{className: 'my-class'}}
component={Select}
>
<MenuItem value="London">
London
</MenuItem>
<MenuItem value="Paris">
Paris
</MenuItem>
</Field>