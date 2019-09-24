🏁 Final Form Focus 🧐

Decorator for 🏁 Final Form that will attempt to apply focus to the first field with an error upon an attempted form submission.

Installation

npm install --save final-form final-form-focus

or

yarn add final-form final-form-focus

Usage

🏁 Final Form Usage

import { createForm } from 'final-form' import createDecorator from 'final-form-focus' const form = createForm({ onSubmit }) const decorator = createDecorator() const undecorate = decorator(form)

🏁 React Final Form Usage

import React from 'react' import { Form, Field } from 'react-final-form' import createDecorator from 'final-form-focus' const focusOnErrors = createDecorator() ... <Form onSubmit={submit} decorators={[ focusOnErrors ]} validate={validate} render={({ handleSubmit }) => < form onSubmit = {handleSubmit} > ... inputs here ... </ form > } />

Example

Demonstrates how 🏁 Final Form Focus 🧐 works with 🏁 React Final Form.

API

createDecorator: (getInputs?: GetInputs, findInput?: FindInput) => Decorator

A function that takes an optional function to collect a list of focusable inputs on the page and provides a 🏁 Final Form Decorator that will focus on the top-most input on the page with an error when a form submission fails. If no getInputs parameter is provided, it will use a generic one that will return all inputs that appear in document.forms . If no findInput parameter is provided, it will use a generic one that matches the name attribute of the focusable input with the path in the error object.

getFormInputs: (formName: string) => GetInputs

A GetInputs generator that will narrow the list of inputs down to those contained in the named form, i.e. document.forms[formName] .

Types

FocusableInput: { name: string, focus: () => void }

A light abstraction of any input that has a name property and upon which focus() may be called.

A function that collects a list of focusable inputs that exist on the page.

A function that returns the first element in a list of focusable inputs that has an error