🏁 Final Form Calculate

Decorator for 🏁 Final Form that allows you to define calculations that happen between fields, i.e. "When field X changes, update field Y."

Installation

npm install --save final-form-calculate

or

yarn add final-form-calculate

Usage

import { createForm, getIn } from 'final-form' import createDecorator from 'final-form-calculate' const form = createForm({ onSubmit }) const decorator = createDecorator( { field : 'foo' , updates : { doubleFoo : ( fooValue, allValues ) => fooValue * 2 } }, { field : 'bar' , updates : { foo : ( fooValue, allValues, prevValues ) => prevValues.bar } }, { field : /items\[\d+\]/ , updates : { total : ( itemValue, allValues ) => ( allValues.items || [] ). reduce ( (sum, value ) => sum + value, 0 ) } }, { field : 'foo' , updates : { doubleFoo : ( fooValue, allValues ) => new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => resolve(fooValue * 2 ), 100 ) }) } }, { field : /\.timeFrom/ , updates : ( value, name, allValues ) => { const toField = name.replace( 'timeFrom' , 'timeTo' ) const toValue = getIn(allValues, toField) if (toValue && value > toValue) { return { [toField]: value } } return {} } } ) const undecorate = decorator(form)

Table of Contents

Example

Example using 🏁 React Final Form.

API

createDecorator: (...calculations: Calculation[]) => Decorator

A function that takes a set of calculations and returns a 🏁 Final Form Decorator .

Types

A calculation to perform, with an optional isEqual predicate to determine if a value has really changed (defaults to === ).

FieldName: string

FieldPattern: FieldName | RegExp | (FieldName | RegExp)[]

A pattern to match a field with.

Either an object of updater functions or a function that generates updates for multiple fields.

Updater functions for each calculated field.

Takes the value and name of the field that just changed, as well as all the values, and returns an object of fields and new values.