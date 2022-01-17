openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

final-form

by final-form
4.20.6 (see all)

🏁 Framework agnostic, high performance, subscription-based form state management

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

482K

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

84

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
risenforces

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
1Performant
1Hard to Use
1Buggy

Readme

You build great forms, but do you know HOW users use your forms? Find out with Form Nerd! Professional analytics from the creator of Final Form.

💰 Hey there! Do you fancy yourself a javascript expert? Take this quiz and get offers from top tech companies! 💰

🏁 Final Form

Final Form

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective NPM Version NPM Downloads Build Status codecov.io styled with prettier

Zero dependencies

✅ Framework agnostic

✅ Opt-in subscriptions - only update on the state you need!

✅ 💥 5.1k gzipped 💥

Final Form is sponsored by Sencha.

Comprehensive JS framework and UI components for building enterprise-grade web apps.

💬 Give Feedback on Final Form 💬

In the interest of making 🏁 Final Form the best library it can be, we'd love your thoughts and feedback.

Take a quick survey.

Get Started

Philosophy

Examples

API

Companion Libraries

Who's using Final Form?

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Evgeny ZakharovRussia107 Ratings45 Reviews
Front-end developer (React.js)
2 months ago
Hard to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Buggy

The Final Form is meant to be created to solve the Formik's performance problems. But the API became worse than before. You can't easily clear the form after submission. To solve this simple task, you need to write some very messy and unreadable syntax constructions. The maintainers ignore the problem and just say that it works like it was designed.

0
Vladimir ChuprazovSofia33 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
jmccabe-harmelin7 Ratings0 Reviews
November 22, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial