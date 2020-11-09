openbase logo
fin

by saasify-sh
1.1.3 (see all)

The easiest way to monetize your API. 🚀

Documentation
8

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

21

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

fin

Fin transforms serverless functions into fully functional SaaS websites!

NPM Build Status JavaScript Style Guide

Fin allows makers to:

1) Focus on unique value instead of boilerplate 🔥 2) Ship in minutes instead of months ✈️ 3) Monetize OSS ⭐️

Status

As of April, 2019, Fin is an active WIP and is not yet ready for general use.

The backend and developer CLI are complete, and our team is working hard on an MVP of the template-based SaaS website generation.

If you're interested in OSS sustainability and want to follow along with the progress of Fin, please consider starring the repo and following us on ProductHunt. Thanks! ⭐️

Features

  • $$$: Monetize your open source projects!
  • Simple: Quick to setup your own SaaS
  • Productive: Focus on your unique value prop instead of SaaS boilerplate
  • Standard: Built with TypeScript + Lambda + Stripe
  • Compatible: Generated APIs are usable from any programming language
  • Automatic: Fin handles all docs, hosting, billing, accounts, and support for you
  • Efficient: Start validating product / market fit in minutes instead of months

Install

npm install -g fin

Usage

Usage: fin [options] [command]

Options:
  -V, --version                                        Output the version number
  -d, --debug                                          Enable extra debugging output
  -n, --project <name>                                 Project name
  -c, --config <path>                                  Path to `fin.json` file (defaults to cwd)
  -C, --no-clipboard                                   Do not attempt to copy URL to clipboard
  -h, --help                                           Output usage information

Commands:
  cc|billing <command> [id]                            Manages your credit cards and billing methods
  debug [path]                                         Prints information about a local deployment
  deploy [options] [path]                              Creates a new deployment
  help [cmd]                                           Displays usage info for [cmd]
  ls|list [project]                                    Lists deployments
  logs [options] <url|deploymentid>                    Prints the logs for the given deployment
  rm|remove [options] [deploymentId|deploymentUrl...]  Removes deployments
  serve [options] [path]                               Serves a deployment via a local http server
  login [options]                                      Logs into your account
  logout                                               Logs out of your account
  signup [options]                                     Creates a new account
  whoami                                               Prints information about the current user

You can run fin help [cmd] to view the sub-help for any given command.

Walkthrough

For more documentation and a detailed walkthrough, visit functional-income.com.

  • fin - Fin homepage.
  • fts - TypeScript standard for rock solid serverless functions.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

