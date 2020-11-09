fin

Fin transforms serverless functions into fully functional SaaS websites!

Fin allows makers to:

1) Focus on unique value instead of boilerplate 🔥 2) Ship in minutes instead of months ✈️ 3) Monetize OSS ⭐️

Status

As of April, 2019, Fin is an active WIP and is not yet ready for general use.

The backend and developer CLI are complete, and our team is working hard on an MVP of the template-based SaaS website generation.

If you're interested in OSS sustainability and want to follow along with the progress of Fin, please consider starring the repo and following us on ProductHunt. Thanks! ⭐️

Features

$$$ : Monetize your open source projects!

: Monetize your open source projects! Simple : Quick to setup your own SaaS

: Quick to setup your own SaaS Productive : Focus on your unique value prop instead of SaaS boilerplate

: Focus on your unique value prop instead of SaaS boilerplate Standard : Built with TypeScript + Lambda + Stripe

: Built with TypeScript + Lambda + Stripe Compatible : Generated APIs are usable from any programming language

: Generated APIs are usable from any programming language Automatic : Fin handles all docs, hosting, billing, accounts, and support for you

: Fin handles all docs, hosting, billing, accounts, and support for you Efficient: Start validating product / market fit in minutes instead of months

Install

npm install -g fin

Usage

Usage : fin [options] [command] Option s: -V, -- version Output the version number -d, -- debug Enable extra debugging output -n, --project <name> Project name - c , --config <path> Path to ` fin .json` file (defaults to cwd) -C, -- no -clipboard Do not attempt to copy URL to clipboard -h, -- help Output usage information Command s: cc |billing <command> [id] Manages your credit cards and billing methods debug [path] Prints information about a local deployment deploy [ options ] [path] Creates a new deployment help [cmd] Displays usage info for [cmd] ls | list [project] Lists deployments logs [ options ] <url|deploymentid> Prints the logs for the given deployment rm| remove [ options ] [deploymentId|deploymentUrl...] Removes deployments serve [ options ] [path] Serves a deployment via a local http server login [ options ] Logs into your account logout Logs out of your account signup [ options ] Creates a new account whoami Prints information about the current user

You can run fin help [cmd] to view the sub-help for any given command.

Walkthrough

For more documentation and a detailed walkthrough, visit functional-income.com.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer