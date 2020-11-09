Fin transforms serverless functions into fully functional SaaS websites!
Fin allows makers to:
1) Focus on unique value instead of boilerplate 🔥 2) Ship in minutes instead of months ✈️ 3) Monetize OSS ⭐️
As of April, 2019, Fin is an active WIP and is not yet ready for general use.
The backend and developer CLI are complete, and our team is working hard on an MVP of the template-based SaaS website generation.
If you're interested in OSS sustainability and want to follow along with the progress of Fin
npm install -g fin
Usage: fin [options] [command]
Options:
-V, --version Output the version number
-d, --debug Enable extra debugging output
-n, --project <name> Project name
-c, --config <path> Path to `fin.json` file (defaults to cwd)
-C, --no-clipboard Do not attempt to copy URL to clipboard
-h, --help Output usage information
Commands:
cc|billing <command> [id] Manages your credit cards and billing methods
debug [path] Prints information about a local deployment
deploy [options] [path] Creates a new deployment
help [cmd] Displays usage info for [cmd]
ls|list [project] Lists deployments
logs [options] <url|deploymentid> Prints the logs for the given deployment
rm|remove [options] [deploymentId|deploymentUrl...] Removes deployments
serve [options] [path] Serves a deployment via a local http server
login [options] Logs into your account
logout Logs out of your account
signup [options] Creates a new account
whoami Prints information about the current user
You can run
fin help [cmd] to view the sub-help for any given command.
For more documentation and a detailed walkthrough, visit functional-income.com.
MIT © Travis Fischer