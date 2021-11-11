A simple, safe, JavaScript expression engine, allowing end-users to enter arbitrary expressions without p0wning you.
category == "meal" and (calories * weight > 2000.0 or subcategory in ("cake", "pie"))
Filtrex is available as a NPM package via
npm install filtrex or
yarn add filtrex:
import { compileExpression } from 'filtrex';
const f = compileExpression(`category == "meal"`)
You can also get the bundled versions from
./dist/.
There are many cases where you want a user to be able enter an arbitrary expression through a user interface. e.g.
Sure, you could do that with JavaScript and
eval(), but I'm sure I don't have to tell you how stupid that would be.
Filtrex defines a really simple expression language that should be familiar to anyone who's ever used a spreadsheet, and compiles it into a JavaScript function at runtime.
transactions <= 5 and abs(profit) > 20.5
function(item) { return item.transactions <=5 && Math.abs(item.profit) > 20.5; }
import { compileExpression } from 'filtrex';
// Input from user (e.g. search filter)
const expression = `transactions <= 5 and abs(profit) > 20.5`;
// Compile expression to executable function
const myfilter = compileExpression(expression);
// Execute function
myfilter({transactions: 3, profit:-40.5}); // returns 1
myfilter({transactions: 3, profit:-14.5}); // returns 0
Under the hood, the above expression gets compiled to a clean and fast JavaScript function, looking something like this:
// Resulting function
function(item) {
return item.transactions <= 5 && Math.abs(item.profit) > 20.5;
}
There are only 3 types: numbers, strings and arrays of these. Numbers may be floating point or integers. Boolean logic is applied on the truthy value of values (e.g. any non-zero number is true, any non-empty string is true, otherwise false).
Okay, I lied to you, there are also objects whose properties can be accessed by the
of operator. And there's undefined. But everything else is just numbers, strings and arrays!
|Values
|Description
|43, -1.234
|Numbers
|"hello"
|String
|" \" \\ "
|Escaping of double-quotes and blackslash in string
|foo, a.b.c, 'foo-bar'
|External data variable defined by application (may be numbers or strings)
|Numeric arithmetic
|Description
|x + y
|Add
|x - y
|Subtract
|x * y
|Multiply
|x / y
|Divide
|x ^ y
|Power
|x mod y
|Modulo
|Comparisons
|Description
|x == y
|Equals
|x != y
|Does not equal
|x < y
|Less than
|x <= y
|Less than or equal to
|x > y
|Greater than
|x >= y
|Greater than or equal to
|x == y <= z
|Chained relation, equivalent to (x == y and y <= z)
|x ~= y
|Regular expression match
|x in (a, b, c)
|Equivalent to (x == a or x == b or x == c)
|x not in (a, b, c)
|Equivalent to (x != a and x != b and x != c)
|Boolean logic
|Description
|x or y
|Boolean or
|x and y
|Boolean and
|not x
|Boolean not
|if x then y else z
|If boolean x is true, return value y, else return z
|( x )
|Explicity operator precedence
|Objects and arrays
|Description
|(a, b, c)
|Array
|a in b
|Array a is a subset of array b
|x of y
|Property x of object y
|Built-in functions
|Description
|abs(x)
|Absolute value
|ceil(x)
|Round floating point up
|empty(x)
|True if x is
undefined,
null, an empty array or an empty string
|exists(x)
|True unless x is
undefined or
null
|floor(x)
|Round floating point down
|log(x)
|Natural logarithm
|log2(x)
|Logarithm base two
|log10(x)
|Logarithm base ten
|max(a, b, c...)
|Max value (variable length of args)
|min(a, b, c...)
|Min value (variable length of args)
|round(x)
|Round floating point
|sqrt(x)
|Square root
Operator precedence follows that of any sane language.
When integrating into your application, you can add your own custom functions.
// Custom function: Return string length.
function strlen(s) {
return s.length;
}
let options = {
extraFunctions: { strlen }
};
// Compile expression to executable function
let myfilter = compileExpression('strlen(firstname) > 5', options);
myfilter({firstname:'Joe'}); // returns 0
myfilter({firstname:'Joseph'}); // returns 1
If you want to do some more magic with your filtrex, you can supply a custom function that will resolve the identifiers used in expressions and assign them a value yourself. This is called a property function and has the following signature:
function propFunction(
propertyName: string, // name of the property being accessed
get: (name: string) => obj[name], // safe getter that retrieves the property from obj
obj: any, // the object passed to compiled expression
type: 'unescaped' | 'single-quoted' // whether the symbol was unquoted or enclosed in single quotes
)
For example, this can be useful when you're filtering based on whether a string contains some words or not:
function containsWord(string, word) {
// your optimized code
}
let options = {
customProp: (word, _, string) => containsWord(string, word)
};
let myfilter = compileExpression('Bob and Alice or Cecil', options);
myfilter("Bob is boring"); // returns 0
myfilter("Bob met Alice"); // returns 1
myfilter("Cecil is cool"); // returns 1
Safety note: The
get function returns
undefined for properties that are defined on the object's prototype, not on the object itself. This is important, because otherwise the user could access things like
toString.constructor and maybe do some nasty things with it. Bear this in mind if you decide not to use
get and access the properties yourself.
Why the name?
Because it was originally built for FILTeR EXpressions.
What's Jison?
Jison is bundled with Filtrex – it's a JavaScript parser generator that does the underlying hard work of understanding the expression. It's based on Flex and Bison.
License?
Unit tests?
Here: Source
What happens if the expression is malformed?
Calling
compileExpression() with a malformed expression will throw an exception. You can catch that and display feedback to the user. A good UI pattern is to attempt to compile on each change (properly debounced, of course) and continuously indicate whether the expression is valid. On the other hand, once the expression is successfully compiled, it will never throw – this is to prevent the user from making your program fail when you expect it the least – a compiled expression that fails at runtime will return an error.