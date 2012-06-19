Filtr

Filter javascript arrays using a MongoDB style syntax and is available for node.js and the browser. It was originally written as an internal component for Seed, but it had no other dependancies and seemed fit for use in the browser.

Installation

Filtr is available on npm.

npm install filtr

Browser

A browser build is available in the repository's dist folder. Download the package and include either the normal or minimized build in your HTML header.

< script src = "filtr.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "filtr.min.js" type = "text.javascript" > </ script >

The browser build is fully AMD and CommonJS compatible and should work on all browser.

Features

Filtr is still in early development so expect this list to grow.

Expansive Query Language

Comparators: $gt , $gte , $lt , $lte , $all , $exists , $mod , $eq , $ne , $in , $nin , $size

, , , , , , , , , , , Traversables: $or , $nor , $and

Data Helpers

filtr.getPathValue returns the nested value in an object given a string path

returns the nested value in an object given a string path filtr.setPathValue sets the nested value in an object given a string path

sets the nested value in an object given a string path filtr.comparators are available directly for quick value testing

Usage

var query = filtr({ $gt : 15 , $lt : 25 }) , results = query.test([ 5 , 10 , 17 , 19 , 25 ]);

Test options provide different output

Testing also supports a number of options passed in as the second argument.

spec : output modifer subset: (default) return an array containing a subset of matched items boolean: return an array of the original length with each item being a boolean when object passed or failed. index: return an array of numbers matching the index of passed object in the original array

: output modifer type : input modifier set: (default) assert that the data provided is an array. test each item. single: assert that the data provided is a single item. return boolean.

: input modifier

Using the spec output modifier is an easy way to handle post processing of result sets without having to match up a subset.

var query = filtr({ $gt : 15 , $lt : 25 }) , results = query.test([ 5 , 10 , 17 , 19 , 25 ], { spec : 'boolean' });

Using paths for deep matching

Filtr also supports using paths for deep matching within a javascript object. Given the following items, and sample queries.

var dataComplex = [ { a : { b : 100 } , c : 'testC' , d : [ { e : 'world' } ] } , { a : { b : 50 } , c : 'testC' , d : [ { e : 'universe' } , { e : 'galaxy' } ] } ]; var query1 = filtr({ 'a.b' : { $gt : 75 , $lt : 125 } }); , query2 = filtr({ 'a.b' : { $gt : 25 , $lt : 75 }, 'd[0].e' : { $eq : 'universe' } }); var res1 = query1.test(dataComplex) , res2 = query1.test(dataComplex);

A helper is also available that returns the value in a nested object given a string path.

var hello = filtr.getPathValue( 'd[0].e' , dataComplex[ 1 ]);

Where to Get Help

Please post issues to GitHub Issues.

Tests

Tests are written in the BDD styles for the Mocha test runner using the should assertion interface from Chai. Running tests is simple:

make test

A browser suite is also available at test/browser/index.js . The same test definitions are used in both contexts.

Contributing

Interested in contributing? Fork to get started. Contact @logicalparadox if you are interested in being regular contributor.

Contibutors

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011-2012 Jake Luer jake@alogicalparadox.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.