Applies cubic smoothing to a vector valued curve. This is useful for smoothing out inputs from the mouse or other input devices.

Example

var now = require ( 'right-now' ) var filterVector = require ( 'filtered-vector' ) var smoothPosition = filterVector([ 256 , 256 ]) var canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ) canvas.width = 512 canvas.height = 512 document .body.appendChild(canvas) var context = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) canvas.addEventListener( 'mousemove' , function ( ev ) { smoothPosition.push(now(), ev.x, ev.y) }) function paint ( ) { requestAnimationFrame(paint) var t = now() context.fillStyle = 'rgba(0,0,0,1)' context.fillRect( 0 , 0 , 512 , 512 ) context.strokeStyle = '#0f0' context.lineWidth = 1 context.beginPath() var x = smoothPosition.curve(t) context.moveTo(x[ 0 ], x[ 1 ]) for ( var i= 0 ; i< 2000 ; ++i) { var y = smoothPosition.curve( Math .floor(t - i)) context.lineTo(y[ 0 ], y[ 1 ]) } context.stroke() } paint()

Try out the demo in your browser.

Install

npm i filtered-vector

API

Constructor

var vec = require('filtered-vector')(initState[, initVelocity, initTime])

Creates a new smoothed vector with the given initial state, velocity and time.

initState is the initial state of the vector

is the initial state of the vector initVelocity is the initial velocity of the vector

is the initial velocity of the vector initTime is the initial time of the vector

Returns A new smoothed vector valued curve

Methods

Computes the value of the curve at time t

t is the time parameter to sample the curve

Returns The value of the curve at time t

Computes the derivative of the curve at time t

t is the time parameter

Returns The derivative of the curve at time t

A pair of arrays giving the upper and lower bounds on the constraints of the vector. Default is [-Infinity,-Infinity, ...] and [Infinity,Infinity,...]

Adds a new data point onto the end of the curve

t is the time the new data point was sampled

is the time the new data point was sampled ... are the components of the curve vector

Incrementally moves the curve from the last sampled position by an offset. This is useful with input devices that emit relative motion (for example scrolling, key press events, pointer lock)

t is the time at which the move event occured

is the time at which the move event occured ... are the components of the relative motion

Sets the state of the curve at time t

t is the time parameter to sample

is the time parameter to sample ... are the components of the state

Sets the state of the vector at time t with no smoothing.

t is the time parameter to sample

is the time parameter to sample ... are the components of the vector

Adds a stationary data point to the curve (ie notify the curve that no input state has changed)

t is the time at which the curve was idle

Removes all samples in the buffer before time t

t is the cutoff time

Returns The time of the last sample in the curve

Returns true is the vector is stationary as of the last event.

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License