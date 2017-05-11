Filter an object values using glob patterns or with a callback function returns true.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save filter-values

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add filter-values

Usage

var filter = require ( 'filter-values' ); filter({ a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : 'c' }, function ( value, key, obj ) { return key !== 'b' ; }); filter({ a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : 'c' }, function ( value, key, obj ) { return key === 'b' ; }); filter({ a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : 'c' }, function ( value, key, obj ) { return value === 'b' ; }); filter({ a : 'a' , b : 'bbd' , c : 'bca2' }, [ 'b*' , '!bc*' ]) filter({ a : 'a' , b : 'bbd' , c : 'bca2' }, '!b*' )

About

