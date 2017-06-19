Filter an object by its keys or values. Returns a copy of an object filtered to have only keys or values that match the given glob patterns.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save filter-object

Usage

Filter with glob patterns

var filter = require ( 'filter-object' ); console .log(filter({ a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : 'c' }, '*' )); console .log(filter({ a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : 'c' }, 'b' )); console .log(filter({ foo : 'a' , bar : 'b' , baz : 'c' }, 'b*' )); console .log(filter({ a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : 'c' }, '{b,c}' )); console .log(filter({ a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : 'c' }, [ 'a' , 'b' ]));

Negation patterns

console .log(filter({ foo : 'a' , bar : 'b' , baz : 'c' }, [ '!b*' ])); console .log(filter({ a : { b : { foo : 'a' , bar : 'b' , baz : 'c' }}}, [ '!a.b.b*' ]));

options

Options are passed to glob-object and/or filter-values

filter({ foo : 'a' , bar : 'b' , baz : 'c' }, [ '*' , '!b*' ], options);

See glob-object and/or filter-values for the full range of options and available features.

About

